Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Like That (Z Purton)
2nd Chancheng Prince (A Hamelin)
3rd Enchanting Start (B Shinn)
RACE 2
1st Armor Star (Z Purton)
2nd Circuit Hassler (K Teetan)
3rd Shanghai Dragon (M Chadwick)
RACE 3
1st Enjoy Life (J Moreira)
2nd Full Power (Z Purton)
3rd Regency Master (M F Poon)
RACE 4
G3 Sha Tin Vase
1st Thanks Forever (Z Purton)
2nd Hot King Prawn (J Moreira)
3rd Big Party (C Schofield)
RACE 5
1st Good Luck Friend (J Moreira)
2nd Biz Power (Z Purton)
3rd Cruising (C L Chau)
RACE 6
1st Scores Of Fun (J Moreira)
2nd Golden Link (M Chadwick)
3rd Gallant Legacy (V Borges)
RACE 7
1st Yee Cheong Pegasus (A Hamelin)
2nd Hero Star (N Callan)
3rd Lady First (M Chadwick)
RACE 8
G1 Champions & Chater Cup
1st Exultant (Z Purton)
2nd Chefano (M Chadwick)
3rd Furore (K Teetan)
RACE 9
1st Defining Moment (J Moreira)
2nd Enzemble (C L Chau)
3rd Sacred Ibis (C Schofield)
RACE 10
1st Amazing Chocolate (K Teetan)
2nd Flying Victory (C Schofield)
3rd Street Scream (T H So)
RACE 11
1st Band Of Brothers (N Callan)
2nd Glorious Spectrum (A Hamelin)
3rd Happy Fun (Z Purton)
