Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1

1st Soccer Master (M F Poon)

2nd Bundle Of Energy (J Moreira)

3rd The Full Bloom (C Schofield)

RACE 2

1st Kwaichung Brothers (V Borges)

2nd Shanghai Rusky (C L Chau)

3rd Seize The Spirit (A Hamelin)

RACE 3

1st Winning Dreamer (C Y Ho)

2nd Fabulous Eight (J Moreira)

3rd Super Kin (N Callan)

RACE 4

1st Racing Fighter (Z Purton)

2nd Unique Treasure (J Moreira)

3rd Quadruple Double (C L Chau)

RACE 5

1st Hinyuen Swiftness (K H Chan)

2nd Bright Kid (Z Purton)

3rd Happy Victory (K C Leung)

RACE 6

1st Superb Daddy (N Callan)

2nd Super Red Dragon (V Borges)

3rd So We Joy (C Y Ho)

RACE 7

1st Bullish Glory (K Teetan)

2nd Good Days (Z Purton)

3rd McMunigal(J Moreira)

RACE 8

1st Beauty Amigo (K H Chan)

2nd Flying Sword (K Teetan)

3rd Eligere (V Borges)

RACE 9

1st Ka Ying Star (C Schofield)

2nd Southern Legend (C Y Ho)

3rd Fast Most Furious (M F Poon)

RACE 10

1st Marvel Dragon (K Teetan)

2nd Craig's Star (V Borges)

3rd Fantastic Show (J Moreira)

RACE 11

1st Mr Croissant (C Schofield)

2nd All In Mind (V Borges)

3rd Lucky Express (J Moreira)