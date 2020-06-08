Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Great Son (M F Poon)
2nd Kwai Chung Elite (A Hamelin)
3rd MoneyMore (V Borges)
RACE 2
1st Magic Supreme (K H Chan)
2nd Rewarding Together (K C Leung)
3rd Glenealy Generals (Z Purton)
RACE 3
1st Mighty Valor (M F Poon)
2nd So Awesome (B Shinn)
3rd Super Eighteen (A Hamelin)
RACE 4
1st Great Smart (M Chadwick)
2nd Mister Monte (K H Chan)
3rd Curling Luxury (C L Chau)
RACE 5
1st Leap Of Faith (J Moreira)
2nd Telecom Rocket (A Hamelin)
3rd Happy Win Win (K Teetan)
RACE 6
1st Care Free Prince (K H Chan)
2nd Speed Fay Fay (C Y Ho)
3rd Heza Beauty (J Moreira)
RACE 7
1st Baltic Whisper (K H Chan)
2nd War Of Courage (J Moreira)
3rd Explosive Witness (B Shinn)
RACE 8
1st Win Win (V Borges)
2nd Lobo's Legend (J Moreira)
3rd Relentless Me (C L Chau)
RACE 9
1st Hello Daddy (M F Poon)
2nd Smart Patch (C Schofield)
3rd Cheerful Leader (C Y Ho)
RACE 10
1st Perfect Match (M F Poon)
2nd Mongolian King (K Teetan)
3rd Dan Control (J Moreira)
