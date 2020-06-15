Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st Chancheng Prince (J Moreira)
2nd Hongkong Harmony (C L Chau)
3rd Sea Monarch (K Teetan)
RACE 2
1st Impeccable Fellow (A Hamelin)
2nd Bundle Of Energy (J Moreira)
3rd Shanghai Dragon (C L Chau)
RACE 3
1st Sparkling Knight (H T Mo)
2nd Fabulous Eight (J Moreira)
3rd Dublin Star (A Hamelin)
RACE 4
1st Lakeshore Eagle (K Teetan)
2nd Assimilate (A Hamelin)
3rd Nicconi Express (J Moreira)
RACE 5
1st Hang's Decision (K Teetan)
2nd Casimiro (N Callan)
3rd Sparky Star (J Moreira)
RACE 6
1st Super Alliances (K Teetan)
2nd Gunnar (C L Chau)
3rd Little Thunder (A Hamelin)
RACE 7
1st God Of Dragon (K Teetan)
2nd Super Elegance (Z Purton)
3rd Champion Supreme (V Borges)
RACE 8
1st Red Desert (C Schofield)
2nd Highly Proactive (V Borges)
3rd Gunnison (J Moreira)
RACE 9
1st Chevalier Prince (Z Purton)
2nd Leading Fortune (N Callan)
3rd Destin (K C Leung)
RACE 10
1st Mega Heart (C L Chau)
2nd Good For You (H T Mo)
3rd California Concord (K Teetan)
RACE 11
1st California Gungho (N Callan)
2nd Mig Energy (Z Purton)
3rd Unique Treasure (J Moreira)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now