SUNDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

Jun 24, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Champagne Rose ($29-$9)

2nd 2 One O Nine ($8)

3rd 9 Deputy Law ($22)

4th 1 Powerful Star

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (2-5) $12, (5-9) $36, (2-9) $20 Tierce $876 Trio $202

Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward)

Lim's Cruiser eighth at Royal Ascot

RACE 2

1st 9 Happy Valley ($343-$63)

2nd 1 Triple One D'Great ($7)

3rd 10 Satellite Golden ($5.10)

4th 3 Moon Baby

Forecast $204 Place Forecast (1-9) $52, (9-10) $53, (1-10) $8

Tierce $3,964 Trio $184

Quartet No winner ($2,042 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 D'Great Rise ($21-$10)

2nd 3 Sing Roulette ($11)

3rd 6 Snaggle Puss ($6)

4th 9 Archer Company

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-6) $11, (3-6) $10 Tierce $169 Trio $37 Quartet $634

Scratching: 10 Our River Dancer

RACE 4

1st 6 Proud Pinoy ($139-$30)

2nd 12 Totality ($26)

3rd 3 King Force ($25)

4th 14 Empire Bay

Forecast $306 Place Forecast (6-12) $150, (3-6) $157, (3-12) $113 Tierce $4,375 Trio $1,330 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 16 Hydrant, 17 Champagne Rein

RACE 5

1st 4 Sattar ($14-$9)

2nd 1 First Dance ($30)

3rd 10 Brave Malala ($48)

4th 6 Forever One

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (1-4) $16, (4-10) $35, (1-10) $215 Tierce $836

Trio $699 Quartet No winner ($730 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Dazzling Speed, 16 Marea Negro

RACE 6

1st 3 Laus Deo ($34-$12)

2nd 8 The Dodger ($6)

3rd 2 Darci Glitter ($45)

4th 4 Taffetas Forecast $28 Place Forecast (3-8) $8, (2-3) $71, (2-8) $46 Tierce $1,045 Trio $380 Quartet No winner ($2,042 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Nova Warrior

RACE 7

1st 6 Nova Missile ($51-$16)

2nd 8 Brahma Circus ($27)

3rd 2 Faaltless ($6)

4th 1 Mr Nevermind

Forecast $90 Place Forecast (6-8) $27, (2-6) $19, (2-8) $31 Tierce $1,124

Trio $153 Quartet $6,612

Scratching: 7 Hatta

RACE 8

1st 8 Congratu ($55-$16)

2nd 11 Roses For Me ($17)

3rd 1 Calvados ($5.10)

4th 14 Ichika Bachika

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (8-11) $16, (1-8) $32, (1-11) $18 Tierce $753 Trio $224

Quartet No winner ($372 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Flash

RACE 9

1st 14 Right Partner ($32-$9)

2nd 11 Satellite Genius ($12)

3rd 10 Napoleon ($15)

4th 18 No Nonsense Forecast $243 Place Forecast (11-14) $79, (10-14) $22, (10-11) $55 Tierce $2,354 Trio $1,347 Quartet No winner ($698 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Gordon G, 9 Dawn Prospect, 13 Mayweather

RACE 10

1st 11 Nova Dashing ($28-$13)

2nd 7 Ramifications ($14)

3rd 2 I Am Midas ($6)

4th 4 Anghiari Forecast $16 Place Forecast (7-11) $7, (2-11) $11, (2-7) $11 Tierce $117 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($1,034 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on June 29)

Scratchings: 10 The Millionaire, 15 Get The Lotski

