Sunday’S Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Champagne Rose ($29-$9)
2nd 2 One O Nine ($8)
3rd 9 Deputy Law ($22)
4th 1 Powerful Star
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (2-5) $12, (5-9) $36, (2-9) $20 Tierce $876 Trio $202
Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 9 Happy Valley ($343-$63)
2nd 1 Triple One D'Great ($7)
3rd 10 Satellite Golden ($5.10)
4th 3 Moon Baby
Forecast $204 Place Forecast (1-9) $52, (9-10) $53, (1-10) $8
Tierce $3,964 Trio $184
Quartet No winner ($2,042 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 D'Great Rise ($21-$10)
2nd 3 Sing Roulette ($11)
3rd 6 Snaggle Puss ($6)
4th 9 Archer Company
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-6) $11, (3-6) $10 Tierce $169 Trio $37 Quartet $634
Scratching: 10 Our River Dancer
RACE 4
1st 6 Proud Pinoy ($139-$30)
2nd 12 Totality ($26)
3rd 3 King Force ($25)
4th 14 Empire Bay
Forecast $306 Place Forecast (6-12) $150, (3-6) $157, (3-12) $113 Tierce $4,375 Trio $1,330 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)
Scratchings: 16 Hydrant, 17 Champagne Rein
RACE 5
1st 4 Sattar ($14-$9)
2nd 1 First Dance ($30)
3rd 10 Brave Malala ($48)
4th 6 Forever One
Forecast $44 Place Forecast (1-4) $16, (4-10) $35, (1-10) $215 Tierce $836
Trio $699 Quartet No winner ($730 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Dazzling Speed, 16 Marea Negro
RACE 6
1st 3 Laus Deo ($34-$12)
2nd 8 The Dodger ($6)
3rd 2 Darci Glitter ($45)
4th 4 Taffetas Forecast $28 Place Forecast (3-8) $8, (2-3) $71, (2-8) $46 Tierce $1,045 Trio $380 Quartet No winner ($2,042 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Nova Warrior
RACE 7
1st 6 Nova Missile ($51-$16)
2nd 8 Brahma Circus ($27)
3rd 2 Faaltless ($6)
4th 1 Mr Nevermind
Forecast $90 Place Forecast (6-8) $27, (2-6) $19, (2-8) $31 Tierce $1,124
Trio $153 Quartet $6,612
Scratching: 7 Hatta
RACE 8
1st 8 Congratu ($55-$16)
2nd 11 Roses For Me ($17)
3rd 1 Calvados ($5.10)
4th 14 Ichika Bachika
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (8-11) $16, (1-8) $32, (1-11) $18 Tierce $753 Trio $224
Quartet No winner ($372 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Flash
RACE 9
1st 14 Right Partner ($32-$9)
2nd 11 Satellite Genius ($12)
3rd 10 Napoleon ($15)
4th 18 No Nonsense Forecast $243 Place Forecast (11-14) $79, (10-14) $22, (10-11) $55 Tierce $2,354 Trio $1,347 Quartet No winner ($698 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Gordon G, 9 Dawn Prospect, 13 Mayweather
RACE 10
1st 11 Nova Dashing ($28-$13)
2nd 7 Ramifications ($14)
3rd 2 I Am Midas ($6)
4th 4 Anghiari Forecast $16 Place Forecast (7-11) $7, (2-11) $11, (2-7) $11 Tierce $117 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($1,034 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on June 29)
Scratchings: 10 The Millionaire, 15 Get The Lotski
