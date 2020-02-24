Sunday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Oriental Spirit ($135-$35)
2nd 3 Provocateur ($9)
3rd 5 Frankly My Dear ($25)
4th 4 D'Great Pride
Forecast $256 Place Forecast (1-3) $59, (1-5) $232, (3-5) $27
Tierce $11,908 Trio $1,898
Quartet No winner ($1,318 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 1 Cerdan ($16-$8)
2nd 6 So On ($17)
3rd 7 Always D'Great ($18)
4th 12 Zac Ace
Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-6) $16, (1-7) $13, (6-7) $25 Tierce $260 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($2,798 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Hun Yeang Road, 9 Purple Rain, 10 Julius Caesar
RACE 3
1st 9 Golden Tycoon ($52-$13)
2nd 2 Laus Deo ($8)
3rd 6 Star Genius ($13)
4th 1 Mr Nevermind
Forecast $58 Place Forecast (2-9) $14, (6-9) $20, (2-6) $14
Tierce $1,655 Trio $125
Quartet $6,740 ($6,748 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Golden Sword, 10 Terms Of Reference, 12 Elusive Emperor
RACE 4
1st 5 Sangkuriang ($24-$9)
2nd 10 Quasar ($8)
3rd 3 Calm And Tranquil ($8)
4th 2 Roses For Me
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (5-10) $6, (3-5) $8, (3-10) $9 Tierce $129 Trio $18
Quartet $957
Scratchings: 1 Jacks Secret, 8 Don't Forget This
RACE 5
1st 2 Alasamo ($48-$13)
2nd 4 Nova Phoenix ($8)
3rd 5 Ball And Chain ($10)
4th 9 Asian Jet
Forecast $38 Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-5) $26, (4-5) $23 Tierce $1,125
Trio $127
Quartet No winner ($1,036 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Polo Master ($49-$14)
2nd 7 Lightning Hero ($7)
3rd 5 Top Turf ($9)
4th 8 Relic Warrior
Forecast $45 Place Forecast (6-7) $17, (5-6) $17, (5-7) $9 Tierce $356 Trio $71
Quartet $2,924 ($2,095 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Lim's Fairly, 10 Jetstar Eagle
RACE 7
1st 3 Northern Knight ($22-$7)
2nd 5 D'Great Chance ($7)
3rd 4 Aussie Eagle ($9)
4th 6 Introit
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (3-4) $5, (4-5) $7 Tierce $95 Trio $17
Quartet $2,537
Scratching: 11 D'Great Opulent
RACE 8
1st 9 Voyager ($22-$5.10)
2nd 3 Awatere ($8)
3rd 8 Nevertheless ($7)
4th 7 King Power
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-9) $7, (8-9) $5, (3-8) $5 Tierce $114 Trio $15
Quartet $368
Scratchings: 1 Andado, 5 Elusive Genius
RACE 9
1st 3 Perfect Run ($19-$9)
2nd 6 Speedy Amiga ($10)
3rd 8 Comecatchme ($13)
4th 2 Happy Start
Forecast $192 Place Forecast (3-6) $52, (3-8) $11, (6-8) $53
Tierce $1,948
Trio $199
Quartet No winner ($1,596 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Scratchings: 11 Sandy's Pride, 17 Sparkler
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now