Sunday's Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Oriental Spirit ($135-$35)

2nd 3 Provocateur ($9)

3rd 5 Frankly My Dear ($25)

4th 4 D'Great Pride

Forecast $256 Place Forecast (1-3) $59, (1-5) $232, (3-5) $27

Tierce $11,908 Trio $1,898

Quartet No winner ($1,318 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 Cerdan ($16-$8)

2nd 6 So On ($17)

3rd 7 Always D'Great ($18)

4th 12 Zac Ace

Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-6) $16, (1-7) $13, (6-7) $25 Tierce $260 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($2,798 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Hun Yeang Road, 9 Purple Rain, 10 Julius Caesar

RACE 3

1st 9 Golden Tycoon ($52-$13)

2nd 2 Laus Deo ($8)

3rd 6 Star Genius ($13)

4th 1 Mr Nevermind

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (2-9) $14, (6-9) $20, (2-6) $14

Tierce $1,655 Trio $125

Quartet $6,740 ($6,748 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Golden Sword, 10 Terms Of Reference, 12 Elusive Emperor

RACE 4

1st 5 Sangkuriang ($24-$9)

2nd 10 Quasar ($8)

3rd 3 Calm And Tranquil ($8)

4th 2 Roses For Me

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (5-10) $6, (3-5) $8, (3-10) $9 Tierce $129 Trio $18

Quartet $957

Scratchings: 1 Jacks Secret, 8 Don't Forget This

RACE 5

1st 2 Alasamo ($48-$13)

2nd 4 Nova Phoenix ($8)

3rd 5 Ball And Chain ($10)

4th 9 Asian Jet

Forecast $38 Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-5) $26, (4-5) $23 Tierce $1,125

Trio $127

Quartet No winner ($1,036 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Polo Master ($49-$14)

2nd 7 Lightning Hero ($7)

3rd 5 Top Turf ($9)

4th 8 Relic Warrior

Forecast $45 Place Forecast (6-7) $17, (5-6) $17, (5-7) $9 Tierce $356 Trio $71

Quartet $2,924 ($2,095 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Lim's Fairly, 10 Jetstar Eagle

RACE 7

1st 3 Northern Knight ($22-$7)

2nd 5 D'Great Chance ($7)

3rd 4 Aussie Eagle ($9)

4th 6 Introit

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (3-4) $5, (4-5) $7 Tierce $95 Trio $17

Quartet $2,537

Scratching: 11 D'Great Opulent

RACE 8

1st 9 Voyager ($22-$5.10)

2nd 3 Awatere ($8)

3rd 8 Nevertheless ($7)

4th 7 King Power

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-9) $7, (8-9) $5, (3-8) $5 Tierce $114 Trio $15

Quartet $368

Scratchings: 1 Andado, 5 Elusive Genius

RACE 9

1st 3 Perfect Run ($19-$9)

2nd 6 Speedy Amiga ($10)

3rd 8 Comecatchme ($13)

4th 2 Happy Start

Forecast $192 Place Forecast (3-6) $52, (3-8) $11, (6-8) $53

Tierce $1,948

Trio $199

Quartet No winner ($1,596 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 11 Sandy's Pride, 17 Sparkler