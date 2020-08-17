SUNDAY'S IPOH RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Stageshow ($27-$5.10)
2nd 10 Ami Eleven ($15)
3rd 6 Roses For Me ($5.10)
4th 3 Butch Cassidy Forecast $39 Place forecast (1-10) $17, (1-6) $17, (6-10) $13 Tierce $599 Trio $144 Quartet $6,666
Scratchings: 2 Zman, 4 Happy Sixtysix
RACE 2
1st 6 I Am Midas ($124-$38)
2nd 11 Winning War ($8)
3rd 2 Cape Lincoln ($13)
4th 8 Polo Master Forecast $163 Place forecast (6-11) $32, (2-6) $40, (2-11) $16 Tierce $1,086 Trio $178 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Star Choice
RACE 3
1st 13 Rock Me Easy ($18-$6)
2nd 4 Indomitable Speed ($5.10)
3rd 6 Quasar ($14)
4th 8 Mystical Star Forecast $28 Place forecast (4-13) $13, (6-13) $17, (4-6) $13 Tierce $666 Trio $113 Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 Not Usual Prince ($36-$11)
2nd 10 Multiblue Shark ($9)
3rd 3 Captain Jazz ($16)
4th 11 Pendragon Princess Forecast $39 Place forecast (6-10) $14, (3-6) $19, (3-10) $17 Tierce $400 Trio $72 Quartet $428 Scratchings: 1 Circuit Land, 7 Blue Danube, 15 Davinci
RACE 5
1st 5 Elaine Lover ($20-$8)
2nd 3 Sing Roulette ($7)
3rd 7 Fortune Spirit ($21)
4th 6 Winning Star Forecast $23 Place forecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $18, (3-7) $37 Tierce $427 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Dane's Anatomy
RACE 6
1st 8 Mighty Phoenix ($25-$7)
2nd 5 Happy Start ($41)
3rd 9 Comecatchme ($14)
4th 7 Double Rainbow Forecast $97 Place forecast (5-8) $39, (8-9) $10, (5-9) $22 Tierce $877 Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($1,200 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 Cracking Tottie ($24-$9)
2nd 5 Always D'Great ($6)
3rd 2 Caorunn ($29)
4th 4 Kratos Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-6) $8, (2-6) $37, (2-5) $53 Tierce $628 Trio $211 Quartet $2,349, ($895 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Our Dynamite
RACE 8
1st 11 Rant And Rave ($84-$28)
2nd 2 Maestro ($12)
3rd 7 Tail Spin ($10)
4th 4 You Are Genius Forecast $134 Place forecast (2-11) $37, (7-11) $89, (2-7) $19 Tierce $1,353 Trio $422 Quartet No winner ($1,202 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 5 Bella Veloce ($29-$7)
2nd 11 D'Great Star ($10)
3rd 4 King Cobra ($6)
4th 7 Julius Caesar Forecast $29 Place forecast (5-11) $15, (4-5) $9, (4-11) $9 Tierce $194 Trio $49 Quartet $669
Scratchings: 1 Kante, 9 Super Come
RACE 10
1st 1 Grand Cross ($29-$18)
2nd 8 Buenos Aires ($7)
3rd 6 Royal Ruler ($6)
4th 3 Laus Deo Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-8) $8, (1-6) $33, (6-8) $20 Tierce $687 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($282 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Sacred Surfer
RACE 11
1st 8 General Qin ($40-$11)
2nd 6 D'Great Chance ($25)
3rd 5 Big Bank ($5.10)
4th 7 Sangkuriang
Forecast $77
Place forecast (6-8) $24, (5-8) $11, (5-6) $7 Tierce $464 Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($520 carried forward)
RACE 12
1st 3 Andado ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Discretely Red ($18)
3rd 10 D'Great Ocean ($7)
4th 1 Back To The Towers
Forecast $24
Place forecast (3-5) $12, (3-10) $8, (5-10) $18 Tierce $280Trio $79
Quartet No winner ($684 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 22)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now