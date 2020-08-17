SUNDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 1 Stageshow ($27-$5.10)

2nd 10 Ami Eleven ($15)

3rd 6 Roses For Me ($5.10)

4th 3 Butch Cassidy Forecast $39 Place forecast (1-10) $17, (1-6) $17, (6-10) $13 Tierce $599 Trio $144 Quartet $6,666

Scratchings: 2 Zman, 4 Happy Sixtysix

RACE 2

1st 6 I Am Midas ($124-$38)

2nd 11 Winning War ($8)

3rd 2 Cape Lincoln ($13)

4th 8 Polo Master Forecast $163 Place forecast (6-11) $32, (2-6) $40, (2-11) $16 Tierce $1,086 Trio $178 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Star Choice

RACE 3

1st 13 Rock Me Easy ($18-$6)

2nd 4 Indomitable Speed ($5.10)

3rd 6 Quasar ($14)

4th 8 Mystical Star Forecast $28 Place forecast (4-13) $13, (6-13) $17, (4-6) $13 Tierce $666 Trio $113 Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Not Usual Prince ($36-$11)

2nd 10 Multiblue Shark ($9)

3rd 3 Captain Jazz ($16)

4th 11 Pendragon Princess Forecast $39 Place forecast (6-10) $14, (3-6) $19, (3-10) $17 Tierce $400 Trio $72 Quartet $428 Scratchings: 1 Circuit Land, 7 Blue Danube, 15 Davinci

RACE 5

1st 5 Elaine Lover ($20-$8)

2nd 3 Sing Roulette ($7)

3rd 7 Fortune Spirit ($21)

4th 6 Winning Star Forecast $23 Place forecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $18, (3-7) $37 Tierce $427 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Dane's Anatomy

RACE 6

1st 8 Mighty Phoenix ($25-$7)

2nd 5 Happy Start ($41)

3rd 9 Comecatchme ($14)

4th 7 Double Rainbow Forecast $97 Place forecast (5-8) $39, (8-9) $10, (5-9) $22 Tierce $877 Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($1,200 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Cracking Tottie ($24-$9)

2nd 5 Always D'Great ($6)

3rd 2 Caorunn ($29)

4th 4 Kratos Forecast $20 Place forecast (5-6) $8, (2-6) $37, (2-5) $53 Tierce $628 Trio $211 Quartet $2,349, ($895 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Our Dynamite

RACE 8

1st 11 Rant And Rave ($84-$28)

2nd 2 Maestro ($12)

3rd 7 Tail Spin ($10)

4th 4 You Are Genius Forecast $134 Place forecast (2-11) $37, (7-11) $89, (2-7) $19 Tierce $1,353 Trio $422 Quartet No winner ($1,202 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 5 Bella Veloce ($29-$7)

2nd 11 D'Great Star ($10)

3rd 4 King Cobra ($6)

4th 7 Julius Caesar Forecast $29 Place forecast (5-11) $15, (4-5) $9, (4-11) $9 Tierce $194 Trio $49 Quartet $669

Scratchings: 1 Kante, 9 Super Come

RACE 10

1st 1 Grand Cross ($29-$18)

2nd 8 Buenos Aires ($7)

3rd 6 Royal Ruler ($6)

4th 3 Laus Deo Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-8) $8, (1-6) $33, (6-8) $20 Tierce $687 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($282 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Sacred Surfer

RACE 11

1st 8 General Qin ($40-$11)

2nd 6 D'Great Chance ($25)

3rd 5 Big Bank ($5.10)

4th 7 Sangkuriang

Forecast $77

Place forecast (6-8) $24, (5-8) $11, (5-6) $7 Tierce $464 Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($520 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 3 Andado ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Discretely Red ($18)

3rd 10 D'Great Ocean ($7)

4th 1 Back To The Towers

Forecast $24

Place forecast (3-5) $12, (3-10) $8, (5-10) $18 Tierce $280Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($684 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 22)