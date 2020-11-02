Sunday's Ipoh results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Silent Boss ($32-$16)

2nd 4 Sing Darci ($8)

3rd 7 Grand Show (No 3rd dividend)

4th 9 Snow Dancer

Forecast $36 Place forecast Refund Tierce $264 Trio $37 Quartet $656

Scratchings: 2 Gold Coast Captain, 5 Mayweather, 8 Racing Man

RACE 2

1st 10 Get The Lotski ($41-$21)

2nd 6 Rock Me Easy ($13)

3rd 2 Pearl King ($10)

4th 5 Keen Dragon

Forecast $375 Place forecast (6-10) $51, (2-10) $17, (2-6) $13 Tierce $1,237 Trio $176 Quartet No winner ($204 carried forward) Scratching: 1 Golden Rooster

RACE 3

1st 6 On The Razz ($29-$7)

2nd 4 Empire Bay ($9)

3rd 3 Mastro Geppetto ($8)

4th 2 Supreme Justice

Forecast $41 Place forecast (4-6) $11, (3-6) $10, (3-4) $14 Tierce $180 Trio $38 Quartet $336

RACE 4

1st 9 Mr DJ ($17-$7)

2nd 1 Discretely Red ($8)

3rd 6 Aspen ($6)

4th 10 Emirates Warrior

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-9) $9, (6-9) $12, (1-6) $12 Tierce $190 Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($180 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Indian Jewel

RACE 5

1st 4 Relau Star ($15-$5.10)

2nd 5 Multiblue Shark ($8)

3rd 3 Not Usual Prince ($5.10)

4th 7 Andado

Forecast $26 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (3-4) $3, (3-5) $4 Tierce $140 Trio $10 Quartet $318

RACE 6

1st 5 Golden Empire ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Magical Park ($11)

3rd 1 Destiny Knight ($12)

4th 7 Aguero

Forecast $31 Place forecast (4-5) $8, (1-5) $7, (1-4) $10 Tierce $225 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($242 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Artemister

RACE 7

1st 4 Hongchen ($8-$5.10)

2nd 1 Davinci ($49)

3rd 5 Sing Express (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Ordos Legend

Forecast $8 Tierce $102 Trio $19 Quartet $164 Scratching: 3 Big Bank

RACE 8

1st 1 Grand Cross ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 Macarthur ($10)

3rd 9 Crown Star ($13)

4th 4 Nova Strike

Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-7) $9, (1-9) $9, (7-9) $28 Tierce $180 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($526 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 4 Perfect Commando ($25-$8)

2nd 5 Sangkuriang ($31)

3rd 2 Mr Wolff ($6)

4th 8 Red Symphony

Forecast $84 Place forecast (4-5) $22, (2-4) $5, (2-5) $11 Tierce $398 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($954 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Julius Caesar, 6 Shosha Kazanan

RACE 10

1st 7 Super Come ($34-$10)

2nd 8 Place Your Bet ($10)

3rd 6 Cracking Tottie ($5.10)

4th 10 Lucky Giant

Forecast $339 Place forecast (7-8) $14, (6-7) $4, (6-8) $10 Tierce $444 Trio $110 Quartet $1,967 Scratchings: 1 Lim's Piper, 4 Diamond Set

RACE 11

1st 12 Neverunconditional ($107-$24)

2nd 10 Standout ($8)

3rd 7 Dicaprio ($23)

4th 6 Darci Super

Forecast $66 Place forecast (10-12) $25, (7-12) $223, (7-10) $182 Tierce $2,163 Trio $487 Quartet No winner ($178 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Powerful Star

RACE 12

1st 7 Solid Brisk ($15-$5.10)

2nd 8 Rant And Rave ($5.10)

3rd 12 Triple One D'Great ($22)

4th 10 Kubera's Chief

Forecast $21 Place forecast (7-8) $9, (7-12) $19, (8-12) $27 Tierce $894 Trio $165 Quartet No winner ($298 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting) Scratching: 2 Comecatchme