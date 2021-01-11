Sunday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Chief Clerk ($17-$5.10)

2nd 2 Emirates Warrior ($14)

3rd 7 Luck Happy ($50)

4th 6 Orion

Forecast $52 Place forecast (1-2) $17, (1-7) $44, (2-7) $53

Tierce $2,853 Trio $486

Quartet No winner ($2,394 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 D'Great Magic ($35-$17)

2nd 9 I Am Midas ($13)

3rd 7 Get The Lotski ($14)

4th 12 Siew Yuk

Forecast $71 Place forecast (1-9) $24, (1-7) $24, (7-9) $19

Tierce $510 Trio $130

Quartet $2,256 ($2,772 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Napoleon ($18-$7)

2nd 11 Racing Man ($16)

3rd 6 Grand Show ($5.10)

4th 4 Nova Dashing

Forecast $102 Place forecast (3-11) $36, (3-6) $8, (6-11) $24

Tierce $1,338 Trio $135

Quartet No winner ($3,802 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Mr DJ ($20-$15)

2nd 5 Cracking Tottie ($10)

3rd 1 Pentagon ($13)

4th 8 Elusive Genius

Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-6) $5, (1-6) $6, (1-5) $9

Tierce $87 Trio $13 Quartet $301

RACE 5

1st 4 Roses For Me ($22-$6)

2nd 11 Butch Cassidy ($95)

3rd 12 Tilsworth Mali ($37)

4th 6 Mighty Phoenix

Forecast $464 Place forecast (4-11) $96, (4-12) $21, (11-12) $87

Tierce No winner ($3,452 carried forward)

Trio $855

Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Washington, 14 Winterfell

RACE 6

1st 3 Super Winner ($183-$40)

2nd 13 Desire Sky ($15)

3rd 11 Limitless Stout ($5.10)

4th 1 Grand Cross

Forecast $170

Place forecast (3-13) $32, (3-11) $51, (11-13) $15

Tierce $1,961 Trio $408

Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)

Scratching: 14 First Precinct

RACE 7

1st 2 Black Thorn ($41-$22)

2nd 8 Andado ($5.10)

3rd 12 Super Come ($6)

4th 7 Multiblue Shark

Forecast $60 Place forecast (2-8) $18, (2-12) $9, (8-12) $14

Tierce $1,054 Trio $136

Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Nova Vocal

RACE 8

1st 6 Nova Ranger ($33-$10)

2nd 2 Crown Star ($5.10)

3rd 7 Always D'Great ($13)

4th 12 King Power

Forecast $110 Place forecast (2-6) $26, (6-7) $17, (2-7) $11 Tierce $2,501 Trio $125

Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Bach's Air, 11 Harveywallbanger

RACE 9

1st 12 Silent Boss ($239-$58)

2nd 10 Thai Baht ($17)

3rd 9 Kruger ($33)

4th 8 You Are Genius

Forecast $799 Place forecast (10-12) $140, (9-12) $192, (9-10) $41 Tierce No winner ($2,042 carried forward)

Trio $1,746

Quartet No winner ($592 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Comecatchme, 11 D'Great Song

RACE 10

1st 13 Determine To Win ($20 -$5.10)

2nd 2 Pearl King ($15)

3rd 7 Tail Spin ($7)

4th 4 Ball And Chain

Forecast $48 Place forecast (2-13) $20, (7-13) $7, (2-7) $12

Tierce $715 Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)

Scratchings: 14 Colorado Prince, 15 Ready To Rule

RACE 11

1st 11 Cherish ($31-$11)

2nd 9 Dicaprio ($5.10)

3rd 13 Meteor Loui ($52)

4th 5 Miracle Wei Wei

Forecast $100 Place forecast (9-11) $22, (11-13) $91, (9-13) $170

Tierce No winner ($1,462 carried forward)

Trio $830

Quartet No winner ($752 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Frances, 7 Eddie Gray, 14 Zolved

RACE 12

1st 15 Red Rackham ($343-$106)

2nd 4 Asian Jet ($11)

3rd 5 Classic King ($53)

4th 13 Ultimate Killer

Forecast $404

Place forecast (4-15) $449, (5-15) No winner, (4-5) $94

Tierce No winner ($4,790 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Trio No winner ($2,044 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Quartet No winner ($868 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 6 Red Sapphire, 10 Sing Darci