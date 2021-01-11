Sunday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Chief Clerk ($17-$5.10)
2nd 2 Emirates Warrior ($14)
3rd 7 Luck Happy ($50)
4th 6 Orion
Forecast $52 Place forecast (1-2) $17, (1-7) $44, (2-7) $53
Tierce $2,853 Trio $486
Quartet No winner ($2,394 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 D'Great Magic ($35-$17)
2nd 9 I Am Midas ($13)
3rd 7 Get The Lotski ($14)
4th 12 Siew Yuk
Forecast $71 Place forecast (1-9) $24, (1-7) $24, (7-9) $19
Tierce $510 Trio $130
Quartet $2,256 ($2,772 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Napoleon ($18-$7)
2nd 11 Racing Man ($16)
3rd 6 Grand Show ($5.10)
4th 4 Nova Dashing
Forecast $102 Place forecast (3-11) $36, (3-6) $8, (6-11) $24
Tierce $1,338 Trio $135
Quartet No winner ($3,802 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 Mr DJ ($20-$15)
2nd 5 Cracking Tottie ($10)
3rd 1 Pentagon ($13)
4th 8 Elusive Genius
Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-6) $5, (1-6) $6, (1-5) $9
Tierce $87 Trio $13 Quartet $301
RACE 5
1st 4 Roses For Me ($22-$6)
2nd 11 Butch Cassidy ($95)
3rd 12 Tilsworth Mali ($37)
4th 6 Mighty Phoenix
Forecast $464 Place forecast (4-11) $96, (4-12) $21, (11-12) $87
Tierce No winner ($3,452 carried forward)
Trio $855
Quartet No winner ($98 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Washington, 14 Winterfell
RACE 6
1st 3 Super Winner ($183-$40)
2nd 13 Desire Sky ($15)
3rd 11 Limitless Stout ($5.10)
4th 1 Grand Cross
Forecast $170
Place forecast (3-13) $32, (3-11) $51, (11-13) $15
Tierce $1,961 Trio $408
Quartet No winner ($220 carried forward)
Scratching: 14 First Precinct
RACE 7
1st 2 Black Thorn ($41-$22)
2nd 8 Andado ($5.10)
3rd 12 Super Come ($6)
4th 7 Multiblue Shark
Forecast $60 Place forecast (2-8) $18, (2-12) $9, (8-12) $14
Tierce $1,054 Trio $136
Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Nova Vocal
RACE 8
1st 6 Nova Ranger ($33-$10)
2nd 2 Crown Star ($5.10)
3rd 7 Always D'Great ($13)
4th 12 King Power
Forecast $110 Place forecast (2-6) $26, (6-7) $17, (2-7) $11 Tierce $2,501 Trio $125
Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Bach's Air, 11 Harveywallbanger
RACE 9
1st 12 Silent Boss ($239-$58)
2nd 10 Thai Baht ($17)
3rd 9 Kruger ($33)
4th 8 You Are Genius
Forecast $799 Place forecast (10-12) $140, (9-12) $192, (9-10) $41 Tierce No winner ($2,042 carried forward)
Trio $1,746
Quartet No winner ($592 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Comecatchme, 11 D'Great Song
RACE 10
1st 13 Determine To Win ($20 -$5.10)
2nd 2 Pearl King ($15)
3rd 7 Tail Spin ($7)
4th 4 Ball And Chain
Forecast $48 Place forecast (2-13) $20, (7-13) $7, (2-7) $12
Tierce $715 Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)
Scratchings: 14 Colorado Prince, 15 Ready To Rule
RACE 11
1st 11 Cherish ($31-$11)
2nd 9 Dicaprio ($5.10)
3rd 13 Meteor Loui ($52)
4th 5 Miracle Wei Wei
Forecast $100 Place forecast (9-11) $22, (11-13) $91, (9-13) $170
Tierce No winner ($1,462 carried forward)
Trio $830
Quartet No winner ($752 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Frances, 7 Eddie Gray, 14 Zolved
RACE 12
1st 15 Red Rackham ($343-$106)
2nd 4 Asian Jet ($11)
3rd 5 Classic King ($53)
4th 13 Ultimate Killer
Forecast $404
Place forecast (4-15) $449, (5-15) No winner, (4-5) $94
Tierce No winner ($4,790 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Trio No winner ($2,044 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Quartet No winner ($868 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Scratchings: 6 Red Sapphire, 10 Sing Darci
