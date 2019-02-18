Sunday's Kranji round up

The grey Zac Kasa fending off Be Bee in yesterday’s $100,000 Class 1 event over 1,200m. It was the Cliff Brown-trained gelding’s fourth win from 12 starts.

Grey is beautiful, indeed. At least, to me.

Both my best bets were grey horses and both saluted - Wonderful Paint on Friday night and Zac Kasa in the main $100,000 Class 1 event yesterday.

Trained by Leslie Khoo, who won with Kubera Chief yesterday but saw Yaya Papaya losing his race on protest, Wonderful Paint came from a long last under leading jockey Noh Senari's patient and confident riding to stay on-course for July's Group 1 Singapore Derby with his brilliant victory.

Zac Kasa is also set for better things with his fourth success from 12 starts, chief of which will be to try and go one better in the $1 million Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m in late May.

But, for a fleeting moment yesterday, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old Australian-bred looked vulnerable in the final 100m when Be Bee and Super Fortune closed in real fast.

But, under jockey Daniel Moor's persuasion, Zac Kasa dug deep and fended off Be Bee by half a length, with a neck to Super Fortune.

The winning time was 1min 09.66sec for the 1,200m on the Long Course C.

Brown admitted he practically broke into cold sweat when he saw Zac Kasa being sandwiched between Be Bee's stablemates Nepean and Faaltless racing to the home turn. This made it real testing for his charge.

Earlier, Nepean had streaked to a two-length lead from Faaltless, with Zac Kasa full of running in third, a length behind. A gap of two lengths away came Super Fortune. Be Bee was second-last, some eight lengths from the leader.

The three leaders were almost in a line from the 800m mark to the 400m mark, where Moor said "giddy up" and Zac Kasa responded to gradually get a clear lead.

The $12 favourite was two lengths clear with 200m left to run. Faaltless dropped out first and then Nepean. Super Fortune and Be Bee started humming home with strong momentum, but Zac Kasa stuck on tenaciously to the line.

"Oh, they made it very hard for him, you know. There was pressure inside him and outside him. They made him earn his stripes today, that's for sure. It was hard to watch actually, but he's a great horse. We've had a few setbacks, so he'll improve a lot," said Brown.

"He has actually grown a bit, thickened up, so you know, he's in for a good prep. We are just going to manage him and take our time. We'll just find the right races at the right time.

"He's a lovely horse. We'll keep him to the sprints and then we'll go for that 1,400m Four-Year-Old race."

The 1,400m race is the $500,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup on June 30. The Lion City Cup on May 25 is for three-year-olds and above.

Moor knew it would get "pretty tactical" with Nepean in the race but gave all credit to Zac Kasa, who went into the race with only one trial for his 2019 campaign.

"Cliff and the team have done a great job with him. His manners were excellent and, for a horse who has improvement in him, he was very good today," said the Australian.

"He settled down beautifully. He was in a beautiful rhythm throughout. You know, we hit the front a long way out but he was very strong to the line."