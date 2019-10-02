Racing

Sunday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 02, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,600M:

Black Jade * canter/39.3. Wecando * (I Amirul) 37.3. Super Dynasty * 37.6. Target 42.2.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,000M:

Fulife King * (B Woodworth) 39.6. Nationality 37.3. Al Green (V Duric) 41.2.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,000M:

Lord O'Reilly * 34.9. Street Cry Success * (R Zawari) 35.2. Made In Russia 37.6. Cousteau (I Azhar) 39.6.

Friday's Kranji trackwork

CLASS 4 - 1,600M:

Boy Next Door * canter/38.1. Zac Ace (T Krisna) 38.4. Pennsylvania * (CS Chin) 37.2. Silent Prince (J Powell) 37.1. Auspicious Day (S John) 35.8. Yulong Sheng Long 39.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M:

Silver Sky * (M Lerner) 39.8. Lizaz * 38.1. King Zoustar * (J Azzopardi) 39.6. Lim's Ray * 40.2. Acrobat (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4. Basilisk * 38.1.

MONDAY: Tax Free * (I Saifudin) 36.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M:

Lim's Passion * (Woodworth) 40.1. Sun Formation * (M Ewe) 35.8. My Big Boss * 39.8. Super Ray * (JP van der Merwe) 38.1. Bear Witness * (Amirul) 39.4. Star Fiftytwo pace work.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M:

I Am Invisible (WH Kok) 40.1. Super Speed 38.9. Pakatan Warrior * (Chin) 39.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M:

Invisible 37.1. Best Bay 43.1. Yulong Holy Flying 38.8. Hee's Forte 43.3. Lucky Red * 38.6. Ma You Cai 41.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,000M:

Asia Spirit * 34.8. Don't Worry 37.5. Jumpin Jack 38.4. Kadima 35.6. Roan Ranger 35.9. Kubera's Chief (Z Zuriman) 38.7.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,000M:

My Win (S John) 40.5. Success Come True (MM Firdaus) 34.8. Luck Mak Mak 34.8. Thoth Warrior (TH Koh) 40.5. West North Hill (Koh) 44.8. My Money 40.

MAIDEN - 1,100M:

Pindus * 37.2. Whistle Grand * 35.7. Make U Famous 35.7.

