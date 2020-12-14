Sunday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Introit ($63-$19)
2nd 4 Winterfell ($20)
3rd 8 Merchant Marine ($14)
4th 7 Trumps Up
Forecast $112
Place forecast (3-4) $24, (3-8) $11, (4-8) $22 Tierce $994 Trio $202
Quartet No winner ($4,481 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Swiss Roll, 9 Bounceback Ability, 10 Snow Dancer, 11 Ready To Strike
RACE 2
1st 5 D'Great Song ($56-$14)
2nd 10 Full Bet ($55)
3rd 9 Talisman ($61)
4th 6 Winning Tango
Forecast $468 Place forecast (5-10) $95, (5-9) $78, (9-10) $69 Tierce No winner ($4,228 carried forward) Trio $792
Quartet No winner ($8,857 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Mr Epic, 12 Colorado Prince, 14 Elegent
RACE 3
1st 3 Symbol Of Courage ($11-$5.10)
2nd 5 Alrali ($10)
3rd 4 Lim's Sphere ($8)
4th 1 Trust And Honour
Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (3-4) $7, (4-5) $14 Tierce $218 Trio $42
Quartet $2,665 Scratchings:8 Kaswar, 13 Sena Seventeen, 14 Meteor Loui
RACE 4
1st 4 Triple One Star ($19-$5.10)
2nd 7 Atlantic Arrow ($32)
3rd 2 Pearl Dancer ($30)
4th 5 Gassur
Forecast $306 Place forecast (4-7) $62, (2-4) $34, (2-7) $153 Tierce $1,865
Trio $797 Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward) Scratchings:12 I Am The Boss, 13 Northern Knight, 14 Fardus
RACE 5
1st 5 Shanghai Nights ($20-$9)
2nd 6 Target ($6)
3rd 1 D'Great Timing ($25)
4th 4 Rising Glory
Forecast $25 Place forecast (5-6) $9, (1-5) $11, (1-6) $21 Tierce $173 Trio $54
Quartet No winner ($1,200 carried forward)
Scratching:12 Presto
RACE 6
1st 1 Dutrow ($27-$9)
2nd 6 Chino Dinero ($6)
3rd 8 Keng Mak Mak ($8)
4th 5 Southern Man
Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-6) $12, (1-8) $12, (6-8) $13
Tierce $235 Trio $57 Quartet $482
Scratchings:12 Bringer Of War, 13 Splendor, 14 Sun Coin
RACE 7
1st 10 Sacred Tonic ($87-$28)
2nd 1 Stick Seeker ($6)
3rd 4 Metier Star ($17)
4th 2 Brother Wind
Forecast 165 Place forecast (1-10) $51, (4-10) $80, (1-4) $14 Tierce $948
Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
Scratchings:8 Time To Harvest, 13 Royal Explorer, 14 Trinity Grace
RACE 8
1st 5 My Goodness ($10-$5.10)
2nd 2 Spin Fire ($28)
3rd 4 Mewtwo ($8)
4th 1 D'Great Achiever
Forecast $62 Place forecast (2-5) $22, (4-5) $6, (2-4) $37 Tierce $188 Trio $63
Quartet No winner ($784 carried forward)
Scratchings:12 Anak Warrior, 13 Lining Together, 14 Fly High
RACE 9
1st 1 Tail Spin ($14-$5.10)
2nd 2 Catapult ($10)
3rd 13 Black Is Power ($8)
4th 10 Alien
Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-13) $12, (2-13) $9 Tierce $251 Trio $85
Quartet No winner ($1,008 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Scratchings: 5 You Are Special, 6 Frances, 8 Dane's Anatomy, 9 Nova Dashing
