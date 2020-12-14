Sunday's Kuala Lumpur Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Introit ($63-$19)

2nd 4 Winterfell ($20)

3rd 8 Merchant Marine ($14)

4th 7 Trumps Up

Forecast $112

Place forecast (3-4) $24, (3-8) $11, (4-8) $22 Tierce $994 Trio $202

Quartet No winner ($4,481 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Swiss Roll, 9 Bounceback Ability, 10 Snow Dancer, 11 Ready To Strike

RACE 2

1st 5 D'Great Song ($56-$14)

2nd 10 Full Bet ($55)

3rd 9 Talisman ($61)

4th 6 Winning Tango

Forecast $468 Place forecast (5-10) $95, (5-9) $78, (9-10) $69 Tierce No winner ($4,228 carried forward) Trio $792

Quartet No winner ($8,857 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Mr Epic, 12 Colorado Prince, 14 Elegent

RACE 3

1st 3 Symbol Of Courage ($11-$5.10)

2nd 5 Alrali ($10)

3rd 4 Lim's Sphere ($8)

4th 1 Trust And Honour

Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (3-4) $7, (4-5) $14 Tierce $218 Trio $42

Quartet $2,665 Scratchings:8 Kaswar, 13 Sena Seventeen, 14 Meteor Loui

RACE 4

1st 4 Triple One Star ($19-$5.10)

2nd 7 Atlantic Arrow ($32)

3rd 2 Pearl Dancer ($30)

4th 5 Gassur

Forecast $306 Place forecast (4-7) $62, (2-4) $34, (2-7) $153 Tierce $1,865

Trio $797 Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward) Scratchings:12 I Am The Boss, 13 Northern Knight, 14 Fardus

RACE 5

1st 5 Shanghai Nights ($20-$9)

2nd 6 Target ($6)

3rd 1 D'Great Timing ($25)

4th 4 Rising Glory

Forecast $25 Place forecast (5-6) $9, (1-5) $11, (1-6) $21 Tierce $173 Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($1,200 carried forward)

Scratching:12 Presto

RACE 6

1st 1 Dutrow ($27-$9)

2nd 6 Chino Dinero ($6)

3rd 8 Keng Mak Mak ($8)

4th 5 Southern Man

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-6) $12, (1-8) $12, (6-8) $13

Tierce $235 Trio $57 Quartet $482

Scratchings:12 Bringer Of War, 13 Splendor, 14 Sun Coin

RACE 7

1st 10 Sacred Tonic ($87-$28)

2nd 1 Stick Seeker ($6)

3rd 4 Metier Star ($17)

4th 2 Brother Wind

Forecast 165 Place forecast (1-10) $51, (4-10) $80, (1-4) $14 Tierce $948

Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

Scratchings:8 Time To Harvest, 13 Royal Explorer, 14 Trinity Grace

RACE 8

1st 5 My Goodness ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Spin Fire ($28)

3rd 4 Mewtwo ($8)

4th 1 D'Great Achiever

Forecast $62 Place forecast (2-5) $22, (4-5) $6, (2-4) $37 Tierce $188 Trio $63

Quartet No winner ($784 carried forward)

Scratchings:12 Anak Warrior, 13 Lining Together, 14 Fly High

RACE 9

1st 1 Tail Spin ($14-$5.10)

2nd 2 Catapult ($10)

3rd 13 Black Is Power ($8)

4th 10 Alien

Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-13) $12, (2-13) $9 Tierce $251 Trio $85

Quartet No winner ($1,008 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 5 You Are Special, 6 Frances, 8 Dane's Anatomy, 9 Nova Dashing