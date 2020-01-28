Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results
RACE 1
1st 7 Talisman ($32-$10)
2nd 11 Emperor Warrior ($8)
3rd 4 God's Fate ($9)
4th 1 L'ken
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (7-11) $8, (4-7) $8, (4-11) $6 Tierce $104 Trio $14 Quartet No winner ($2,064 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Smart Master, 13 Bullish Luck, 14 Air Power
RACE 2
1st 1 Trinity Flying ($11-$8)
2nd 4 Frances ($10)
3rd 5 What ($18)
4th 12 Mr Dreyfuss
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-5) $13, (4-5) $18 Tierce $66 Trio $30 Quartet $917
Scratchings: 11 Loyalty's Angel, 13 Endurance, 14 D'Great Elegance
RACE 3
1st 3 Lucky Justice ($25-$8)
2nd 10 Excalibur ($14)
3rd 7 Sandy's Pride ($6)
4th 8 Union Jac
Forecast $55 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (3-7) $6, (7-10) $12 Tierce $431 Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 Sand Bank ($27-$8)
2nd 7 Ami Eleven ($10)
3rd 8 Segar The Best ($14)
4th 9 Satellite Golden
Forecast $58 Place Forecast (6-7) $18, (6-8) $14, (7-8) $27 Tierce $1,048 Trio $128 Quartet No winner ($1,528 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Determinetostrike
RACE 5
1st 1 Radical Force ($10-$5.10)
2nd 3 Sena Fortythree ($5.10)
3rd 2 Gloria Maris ($10)
4th 6 D'Great Journey
Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-2) $7, (2-3) $6 Tierce $19 Trio $9 Quartet $69
Scratching: 7 Maharib
RACE 6
1st 2 Sacred Tonic ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Inniminyminemow ($14)
3rd 10 Macarthur ($23)
4th 5 7 I Am The Boss
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (2-10) $23, (1-10) $45 Tierce $570 Trio $161 Quartet No winner ($1,218 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Dazzling Speed, 13 Big Dallas
RACE 7
1st 1 Billion Sense ($92-$19)
2nd 4 Allied Power ($5.10)
3rd 5 Selangor Star ($6)
4th 7 Sacred Surfer
Forecast $194 Place Forecast (1-4) $37, (1-5) $13, (4-5) $7 Tierce $829 Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($2,210 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Lim's Casino, 12 Sacred Galaxy
RACE 8
1st 1 Mr Hopkins ($11-$7)
2nd 3 Royal Explorer ($7)
3rd 5 D'Great Light ($17)
4th 9 Murdoch
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-5) $18, (3-5) $31 Tierce $351 Trio $91 Quartet $930
RACE 9
1st 4 King's Order ($506-$108)
2nd 8 Trinity General ($10)
3rd 11 Leopard Eclipse ($5.10)
4th 1 Minutestomidnight
Forecast $140 Place Forecast (4-8) $76, (4-11) $111, (8-11) $3 Tierce $4,363 Trio $377 Quartet No winner ($678 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Overlord, 13 Ghost Bay
RACE 10
1st 5 First Dance ($22-$11)
2nd 8 Baadshah ($5.10)
3rd 2 Horseh ($16)
4th 9 Northern Knight
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-8) $9, (2-5) $40, (2-8) $21 Tierce $684 Trio $137 Quartet No winner ($1,466 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Suntzu
RACE 11
1st 4 Astra ($16-$9)
2nd 3 Me No Marsh Mellow ($5.10)
3rd 10 Mr Paulandre ($29)
4th 1 D'Great Vulture
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-10) $11, (3-10) $21 Tierce $189 Trio $51 Quartet $810
Scratchings: 12 Tilsworth Jacobi, 13 Lucky Master
RACE 12
1st 6 General Marshall ($34-$9)
2nd 3 Big Bus ($8)
3rd 11 Black Mamba ($29)
4th 2 D'Great Swift
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (3-6) $12, (6-11) $116, (3-11) $20 Tierce $783 Trio $221 Quartet No winner ($804 carried forward to the next Malaysia (Penang) meeting on Feb 1)
Scratchings: 4 Gabbar, 12 Ghost Affair, 13 Rebel Fury, 14 Introit
