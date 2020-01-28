Racing

Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

Jan 28, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 7 Talisman ($32-$10)

2nd 11 Emperor Warrior ($8)

3rd 4 God's Fate ($9)

4th 1 L'ken

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (7-11) $8, (4-7) $8, (4-11) $6 Tierce $104 Trio $14 Quartet No winner ($2,064 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Smart Master, 13 Bullish Luck, 14 Air Power

Racing

RACE 2

1st 1 Trinity Flying ($11-$8)

2nd 4 Frances ($10)

3rd 5 What ($18)

4th 12 Mr Dreyfuss

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-5) $13, (4-5) $18 Tierce $66 Trio $30 Quartet $917

Scratchings: 11 Loyalty's Angel, 13 Endurance, 14 D'Great Elegance

RACE 3

1st 3 Lucky Justice ($25-$8)

2nd 10 Excalibur ($14)

3rd 7 Sandy's Pride ($6)

4th 8 Union Jac

Forecast $55 Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (3-7) $6, (7-10) $12 Tierce $431 Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Sand Bank ($27-$8)

2nd 7 Ami Eleven ($10)

3rd 8 Segar The Best ($14)

4th 9 Satellite Golden

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (6-7) $18, (6-8) $14, (7-8) $27 Tierce $1,048 Trio $128 Quartet No winner ($1,528 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Determinetostrike

RACE 5

1st 1 Radical Force ($10-$5.10)

2nd 3 Sena Fortythree ($5.10)

3rd 2 Gloria Maris ($10)

4th 6 D'Great Journey

Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-2) $7, (2-3) $6 Tierce $19 Trio $9 Quartet $69

Scratching: 7 Maharib

RACE 6

1st 2 Sacred Tonic ($10-$5.10)

2nd 1 Inniminyminemow ($14)

3rd 10 Macarthur ($23)

4th 5 7 I Am The Boss

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (2-10) $23, (1-10) $45 Tierce $570 Trio $161 Quartet No winner ($1,218 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Dazzling Speed, 13 Big Dallas

RACE 7

1st 1 Billion Sense ($92-$19)

2nd 4 Allied Power ($5.10)

3rd 5 Selangor Star ($6)

4th 7 Sacred Surfer

Forecast $194 Place Forecast (1-4) $37, (1-5) $13, (4-5) $7 Tierce $829 Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($2,210 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Lim's Casino, 12 Sacred Galaxy

RACE 8

1st 1 Mr Hopkins ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Royal Explorer ($7)

3rd 5 D'Great Light ($17)

4th 9 Murdoch

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-5) $18, (3-5) $31 Tierce $351 Trio $91 Quartet $930

RACE 9

1st 4 King's Order ($506-$108)

2nd 8 Trinity General ($10)

3rd 11 Leopard Eclipse ($5.10)

4th 1 Minutestomidnight

Forecast $140 Place Forecast (4-8) $76, (4-11) $111, (8-11) $3 Tierce $4,363 Trio $377 Quartet No winner ($678 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Overlord, 13 Ghost Bay

RACE 10

1st 5 First Dance ($22-$11)

2nd 8 Baadshah ($5.10)

3rd 2 Horseh ($16)

4th 9 Northern Knight

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-8) $9, (2-5) $40, (2-8) $21 Tierce $684 Trio $137 Quartet No winner ($1,466 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Suntzu

RACE 11

1st 4 Astra ($16-$9)

2nd 3 Me No Marsh Mellow ($5.10)

3rd 10 Mr Paulandre ($29)

4th 1 D'Great Vulture

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-10) $11, (3-10) $21 Tierce $189 Trio $51 Quartet $810

Scratchings: 12 Tilsworth Jacobi, 13 Lucky Master

RACE 12

1st 6 General Marshall ($34-$9)

2nd 3 Big Bus ($8)

3rd 11 Black Mamba ($29)

4th 2 D'Great Swift

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (3-6) $12, (6-11) $116, (3-11) $20 Tierce $783 Trio $221 Quartet No winner ($804 carried forward to the next Malaysia (Penang) meeting on Feb 1)

Scratchings: 4 Gabbar, 12 Ghost Affair, 13 Rebel Fury, 14 Introit

