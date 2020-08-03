Sunday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Just Duit ($32-$12)
2nd 3 Flying Shadow ($7)
3rd 10 Mewtwo ($5.10)
4th 6 Trinity Flying
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (3-5) $17, (5-10) $22, (3-10) $26 Tierce $1,078
Trio $138 Quartet $4,275
Scratchings: 12 Sun Seeker, 13 Wow, 14 Spin Fire
RACE 2
1st 10 Trinity General ($22-$9)
2nd 1 Nova Ranger ($8)
3rd 11 Confide ($47)
4th 12 One Force
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (1-10) $9, (10-11) $72, (1-11) $35 Tierce $1,690
Trio $247 Quartet 2 No winner ($612 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Crazy Dreams, 13 Condado, 14 Sena Seventeen
RACE 3
1st 8 Happy Box Six ($19-$7)
2nd 11 Pratt Street ($5.10)
3rd 2 Mr Coppola ($8)
4th 10 Sand Bank
Forecast $42 Place Forecast (8-11) $20, (2-8) $7, (2-11) $10 Tierce $271 Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Chinese Tea, 13 Triple One D'Great, 14 Tarzan Boy
RACE 4
1st 5 Mr Alfonso ($11-$6)
2nd 8 Lim's Sphere ($6)
3rd 9 D'Great Love ($26)
4th 3 Unshadowed General
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (5-8) $6, (5-9) $9, (8-9) $16
Tierce $144 Trio $40 Quartet $466
RACE 5
1st 1 Aljawhra ($9-$5.10)
2nd 3 The Dodger ($9)
3rd 5 Lisboa Star ($20)
4th 2 High Council
Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-3) $10, (1-5) $13, (3-5) $31 Tierce $476 Trio $71
Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Trinity Grace, 9 Lim's Casino, 12 Arrogate Achieve, 14 First Dance
RACE 6
1st 9 Be Safe ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Laus Deo ($7)
3rd 3 White Chin ($6)
4th 2 Captain Jazz
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-9) $5, (3-9) $7, (1-3) $10 Tierce $56
Trio $19 Quartet $590
RACE 7
1st 7 Hatta ($30-$7)
2nd 3 Distinctive Darci ($9)
3rd 8 Panda Bomb ($14)
4th 2 Affleck
Forecast $66 Place Forecast (3-7) $20, (7-8) $27, (3-8) $35
Tierce $1,284 Trio $218
Quartet No winner ($1,070 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Nova Falcon ($22-$6)
2nd 3 Dutrow ($6)
3rd 1 Inniminyminemow ($10)
4th 5 Why Not
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (1-2) $17, (1-3) $16 Tierce $157
Trio $38 Quartet $1,138
Scratchings: 4 Ten Emperor, 13 Larson, 14 Lim's Evolution
RACE 9
1st 7 Rising Glory ($50-$10)
2nd 3 Stick Seeker ($17)
3rd 2 Mr Hopkins ($5.10)
4th 8 Royal Explorer
Forecast $99
Place Forecast (3-7) $28, (2-7) $9, (2-3) $15
Tierce $761
Trio $57
Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 7 Baoye Champion ($34-$8)
2nd 11 Bangalore ($8)
3rd 3 Global Army ($5.10)
4th 2 Invictus Warrior
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (7-11) $16, (3-7) $15, (3-11) $11
Tierce $389
Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($1,822 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Lim's Swift
RACE 11
1st 4 Time To Invest ($183-$39)
2nd 5 Blood Royal ($14)
3rd 6 Triple One Star ($7)
4th 10 Chief Clerk
Forecast $208
Place Forecast (4-5) $34, (4-6) $49, (5-6) $14
Tierce $1,331
Trio $391
Quartet No winner ($2,654 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Wonder BB, 13 Value Of Justice, 14 Trinity Honor
RACE 12
1st 11 Arlo ($25-$8)
2nd 4 Trinity Revival ($12)
3rd 9 Frances ($14)
4th 7 Gold Power
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (4-11) $14, (9-11) $22, (4-9) $20
Tierce $662
Trio $92
Quartet No winner ($3,414 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 8)
Scratchings: 1 Zman, 13 Tail Spin, 14 Winning Warx
