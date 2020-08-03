Sunday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Just Duit ($32-$12)

2nd 3 Flying Shadow ($7)

3rd 10 Mewtwo ($5.10)

4th 6 Trinity Flying

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (3-5) $17, (5-10) $22, (3-10) $26 Tierce $1,078

Trio $138 Quartet $4,275

Scratchings: 12 Sun Seeker, 13 Wow, 14 Spin Fire

RACE 2

1st 10 Trinity General ($22-$9)

2nd 1 Nova Ranger ($8)

3rd 11 Confide ($47)

4th 12 One Force

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (1-10) $9, (10-11) $72, (1-11) $35 Tierce $1,690

Trio $247 Quartet 2 No winner ($612 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Crazy Dreams, 13 Condado, 14 Sena Seventeen

RACE 3

1st 8 Happy Box Six ($19-$7)

2nd 11 Pratt Street ($5.10)

3rd 2 Mr Coppola ($8)

4th 10 Sand Bank

Forecast $42 Place Forecast (8-11) $20, (2-8) $7, (2-11) $10 Tierce $271 Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($778 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Chinese Tea, 13 Triple One D'Great, 14 Tarzan Boy

RACE 4

1st 5 Mr Alfonso ($11-$6)

2nd 8 Lim's Sphere ($6)

3rd 9 D'Great Love ($26)

4th 3 Unshadowed General

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (5-8) $6, (5-9) $9, (8-9) $16

Tierce $144 Trio $40 Quartet $466

RACE 5

1st 1 Aljawhra ($9-$5.10)

2nd 3 The Dodger ($9)

3rd 5 Lisboa Star ($20)

4th 2 High Council

Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-3) $10, (1-5) $13, (3-5) $31 Tierce $476 Trio $71

Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Trinity Grace, 9 Lim's Casino, 12 Arrogate Achieve, 14 First Dance

RACE 6

1st 9 Be Safe ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Laus Deo ($7)

3rd 3 White Chin ($6)

4th 2 Captain Jazz

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-9) $5, (3-9) $7, (1-3) $10 Tierce $56

Trio $19 Quartet $590

RACE 7

1st 7 Hatta ($30-$7)

2nd 3 Distinctive Darci ($9)

3rd 8 Panda Bomb ($14)

4th 2 Affleck

Forecast $66 Place Forecast (3-7) $20, (7-8) $27, (3-8) $35

Tierce $1,284 Trio $218

Quartet No winner ($1,070 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Nova Falcon ($22-$6)

2nd 3 Dutrow ($6)

3rd 1 Inniminyminemow ($10)

4th 5 Why Not

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (1-2) $17, (1-3) $16 Tierce $157

Trio $38 Quartet $1,138

Scratchings: 4 Ten Emperor, 13 Larson, 14 Lim's Evolution

RACE 9

1st 7 Rising Glory ($50-$10)

2nd 3 Stick Seeker ($17)

3rd 2 Mr Hopkins ($5.10)

4th 8 Royal Explorer

Forecast $99

Place Forecast (3-7) $28, (2-7) $9, (2-3) $15

Tierce $761

Trio $57

Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 7 Baoye Champion ($34-$8)

2nd 11 Bangalore ($8)

3rd 3 Global Army ($5.10)

4th 2 Invictus Warrior

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (7-11) $16, (3-7) $15, (3-11) $11

Tierce $389

Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($1,822 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Lim's Swift

RACE 11

1st 4 Time To Invest ($183-$39)

2nd 5 Blood Royal ($14)

3rd 6 Triple One Star ($7)

4th 10 Chief Clerk

Forecast $208

Place Forecast (4-5) $34, (4-6) $49, (5-6) $14

Tierce $1,331

Trio $391

Quartet No winner ($2,654 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Wonder BB, 13 Value Of Justice, 14 Trinity Honor

RACE 12

1st 11 Arlo ($25-$8)

2nd 4 Trinity Revival ($12)

3rd 9 Frances ($14)

4th 7 Gold Power

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (4-11) $14, (9-11) $22, (4-9) $20

Tierce $662

Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($3,414 carried forward to the next Malaysia meeting on Aug 8)

Scratchings: 1 Zman, 13 Tail Spin, 14 Winning Warx