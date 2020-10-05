Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

RACE 1

1st 5 Gold Power ($62-$18)

2nd 6 Maple Rising ($16)

3rd 2 Kyo ($8)

4th 8 Smiddy Byrne

Forecast $83 Place forecast (5-6) $16, (2-5) $22, (2-6) $14 Tierce $363 Trio $67 Quartet No winner ($1,286 carried forward)

Course scratching: 12 jet twenty

RACE 2

1st 4 Ready To Roll ($21-$5.10)

2nd 2 D'Great Love ($12)

3rd 3 Flying Shadow ($6)

4th 1 Kuttner

Forecast $31 Place forecast (2-4) $14, (3-4) $27, (2-3) $19 Tierce $647 Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($1,540 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 King Force, 13 Alan

RACE 3

1st 6 Rakama ($21-$10)

2nd 1 Running Flame ($5.10)

3rd 10 Mr Alfonso ($12)

4th 5 King Power Forecast $11

Place forecast (1-6) $7, (6-10) $4, (1-10) $8 Tierce $72 Trio $23 Quartet No winner ($1,944 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Crazy Dreams, 12 Happy Box Six

RACE 4

1st 7 Blue Hawaii ($42-$12)

2nd 1 Forsa Eclipse ($5.10)

3rd 8 Goodfellas ($61)

4th 11 Jeram Village

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-7) $4, (7-8) $50, (1-8) $26 Tierce $413 Trio $67 Quartet $4,874 ($2,659 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Magni

RACE 5

1st 4 Distinctive Darci ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 Hatta ($37)

3rd 8 Eclipse Splash ($15)

4th 11 War Dragon

Forecast $87 Place forecast (4-7) $33, (4-8) $8, (7-8) $29 Tierce $719 Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($4,699 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Buenos Aires ($21-$5.10)

2nd 8 Golden Tycoon ($10)

3rd 5 Stick Seeker ($28)

4th 3 Ateej Forecast $64 Place forecast (6-8) $14, (5-6) $10, (5-8) $38 Tierce $707 Trio $146 Quartet $10,296 ($9,837 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Laus Deo

RACE 7

1st 11 Shanghai Nights ($37-$17)

2nd 9 Moment Of Justice ($26)

3rd 3 Target ($11)

4th 6 Shoqeet

Forecast $137 Place forecast (9-11) $43, (3-11) $6, (3-9) $21 Tierce $835 Trio $132 Quartet $14,256 ($7,137 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Magic Seventy Two, 13 Bahar

RACE 8

1st 5 Leopard Eclipse ($26-$15)

2nd 1 Emirates Warrior ($31)

3rd 6 Kala Ghoda ($18)

4th 11 Nassim

Forecast $28 Place forecast (1-5) $7, (5-6) $15, (1-6) $36 Tierce $165 Trio $69 Quartet $1,663

Scratchings: 2 Magic Eclipse, 10 Isle Of Sky

RACE 9

1st 6 First Dance ($12-$5.10)

2nd 2 Star Invincible ($5.10)

3rd 4 Thank You Boss ($12)

4th 3 Keng Mak Mak

4th 9 High Tensile

Forecast $19 Place forecast (2-6) $11, (4-6) $13, (2-4) $6 Tierce $121 Trio $32 Quartet (6-2-4-3) $89, (6-2-4-9) No winner

Scratchings: 5 Golden Slam, 13 Powerful Fighter, 14 Beautiful One

RACE 10

1st 11 First Light ($14-$5.10)

2nd 9 Ordos Legend ($8)

3rd 8 Tarzan ($7) 4th 1 Buffalo Soldier

Forecast $113 Place forecast (9-11) $43, (8-11) $8, (8-9) $15 Tierce $323 Trio $89 Quartet No winner ($216 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 10 Verglatica ($28-$13)

2nd 9 Ghost Bay ($5.10)

3rd 8 Come And Take All ($65)

4th 4 O'Reilly's Dancer

Forecast $26 Place forecast (9-10) $9, (8-10) $41, (8-9) $41 Tierce $2,148 Trio $169 Quartet No winner ($438 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Mr Connery, 13 Murdoch, 14 First Success