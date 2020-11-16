Racing

Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

Nov 16, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Musang King ($17-$9)

2nd 5 Lim's Master ($20)

3rd 2 Six Empire ($9)

4th 3 Union Jac

Forecast $56 Place forecast (5-9) $20, (2-9) $17, (2-5) $11 Tierce $512 Trio $215 Quartet No winner ($1,228 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Dragonite, 13 Anak Warrior, 14 Bullish Luck

RACE 2

1st 1 Murdoch ($23-$12)

2nd 5 Zilfikar ($8)

3rd 2 Sha Na Na ($14)

4th 4 Orion

Forecast $33 Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-2) $7, (2-5) $19 Tierce $234 Trio $50 Quartet $1,139

Scratchings: 12 D'Great Win, 13 Easter Mate, 14 O'Reilly's Dancer

RACE 3

1st 4 Bangalore ($14-$8)

2nd 9 Ghost Bay ($8)

3rd 1 D'great Magic ($12)

4th 12 JJ Star

Forecast $24 Place forecast (4-9) $7, (1-4) $5, (1-9) $13 Tierce $66 Trio $23 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Ready To Sevenluck, 5 First Passthepost, 6 Black Mamba, 14 God Of War

RACE 4

1st 1 Golden Slam ($14-$5.10)

2nd 4 Sena Seventeen ($22)

3rd 9 Sasa Lady ($17)

4th 6 Spirit Of Safar

Forecast $37 Place forecast (1-4) $12, (1-9) $24, (4-9) $19 Tierce $935 Trio $227 Quartet No winner ($606 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Siew Yuk, 13 Nova Phoenix

RACE 5

1st 1 Time To Harvest ($6-$5.10)

2nd 4 Create Abundance ($6)

3rd 5 D'Great Ocean ($16)

4th 6 Jabbar

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-5) $7, (4-5) $9 Tierce $32 Trio $16 Quartet $69

Scratchings: 7 D'Great Duchess, 13 Winning Tango, 14 Trinity Elite

RACE 6

1st 6 Leo ($7-$5.10)

2nd 5 Mr Mosa ($29)

3rd 9 One Force ($44)

4th 4 Just Duit

Forecast $56 Place forecast (5-6) $19, (6-9) $15, (5-9) $49 Tierce $553 Trio $316 Quartet No winner ($254 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Atlantic Arrow, 13 Happy Box Six, 14 Orient Express

RACE 7

1st 6 Lincoln Moonlight ($42-$14)

2nd 8 Mr Alfonso ($6)

3rd 3 Southern Dragon ($5.10)

4th 4 D'Great Rich

Forecast $53 Place forecast (6-8) $15, (3-6) $12, (3-8) $12 Tierce $407 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($624 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Lim's Casino, 13 D'Great Light, 14 Bach's Air

RACE 8

1st 2 Good Job ($6-$5.10)

2nd 4 Radical Force ($6)

3rd 6 Dutrow ($29)

4th 1 Limitless Stout

Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-4) $4, (2-6) $9, (4-6) $15 Tierce $64 Trio $25 Quartet $231

Scratchings: 12 God Helps Me, 13 Premium Rush, 14 El Tordillo

RACE 9

1st 9 Trinity Grace ($52-$19)

2nd 8 Cerdan ($17)

3rd 11 Baadshah ($21)

4th 10 Lisboa Star

Forecast $50 Place forecast (8-9) $16, (9-11) $38, (8-11) $35 Tierce $2,025 Trio $239 Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Bahama Mama, 13 Guilty Pleasures, 14 Desire Sky

RACE 10

1st 3 Running Flame ($37-$21)

2nd 5 Nova Ranger ($6)

3rd 9 Thank You Boss ($27)

4th 1 Blue Hawaii

Forecast $47 Place forecast (3-5) $11, (3-9) $25, (5-9) $14 Tierce $250 Trio $108 Quartet No winner ($436 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 12 Peer Gynt, 13 Golden Kingdom, 14 Trust And Honour

RACE 11

ABANDONED

