Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

RACE 1:

1st 7 Winterfell ($42-$13) 2nd 6 Trumps Up ($12) 3rd 10 Lady Boss ($5.10) 4th 9 Emperor Warrior

Forecast $69 Place forecast (6-7) $19, (7-10) $16, (6-10) $10 Tierce $488 Trio $69 Quartet $1,100 Scratchings: 1 Spin Fire, 13 Raptor, 14 Magical Talent

RACE 2:

1st 3 D'Great Duchess ($24-$5.10) 2nd 10 Tilsworth Mali ($33) 3rd 6 Looks Good ($8) 4th 7 Broke In London

Forecast $237 Place forecast (3-10) $77, (3-6) $7, (6-10) $63 Tierce $3,785 Trio $629 Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Happy Dayz, 2 Run The Day, 13 Mewtwo

RACE 3:

1st 6 Pearl Dancer ($110-$43) 2nd 11 Agni ($8) 3rd 9 Tom Yam ($34) 4th 3 Maymun

Forecast $87 Place forecast (6-11) $53, (6-9) $102, (9-11) $24 Tierce No winner ($6,614 carried forward) Trio $465 Quartet No winner ($678 carried forward) Scratching: 12 Richie Rich

RACE 4:

1st 11 Vetri ($16-$8) 2nd 3 Symbol Of Courage ($7) 3rd 7 Majulah ($14) 4th 9 Wow

Forecast $13 Place forecast (3-11) $8, (7-11) $9, (3-7) $10 Tierce $193 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($906 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 Win Easy, 13 Billy Mojo, 14 D'Great Supreme

RACE 5:

1st 7 Crazy Dreams ($44-$15) 2nd 6 Southern Dragon ($5.10) 3rd 9 Thank You Boss ($26) 4th 3 Peer Gynt

Forecast $34 Place forecast (6-7) $11, (7-9) $41, (6-9) $23 Tierce $765 Trio $169 Quartet No winner ($1,484 carried forward) Scratchings: 8 Streets Of Fire, 13 Lai Heng Heng, 14 Mise En Garde

RACE 6:

1st 6 Violet ($17-$5.10) 2nd 1 Distinctive Darci ($5.10) 3rd 5 Showboy ($24) 4th 8 Stick Seeker

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-6) $6, (5-6) $16, (1-5) $11 Tierce $246 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($3,140 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Super Winner, 13 Nova Falcon, 14 Mr Crowe

RACE 7:

1st 4 Lim's Casino ($56-$15) 2nd 2 First Dance ($16) 3rd 6 Grasswood Star ($5.10) 4th 3 Create Abundance

Forecast $294 Place forecast (2-4) $46, (4-6) $18, (2-6) $12 Tierce $1,113 Trio $193 Quartet $6,318 ($6,765 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Nicator, 9 General Qin, 11 Luck Mak Mak, 14 Nassim

RACE 8:

1st 10 Shanghai Nights ($20-$6) 2nd 9 Selangor Star ($25) 3rd 8 Black Thorn ($7) 4th 1 D'Great Timing

Forecast $79 Place forecast (9-10) $34, (8-10) $13, (8-9) $21 Tierce $509 Trio $127 Quartet $8,867 ($8,372 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Time To Harvest, 14 Splendor

RACE 9:

1st 9 Super Hero ($131-$35) 2nd 10 Isfahan ($20) 3rd 6 Lim's Pershing ($5.10) 4th 8 Moment Of Justice

Forecast $145 Place forecast (9-10) $35, (6-9) $44, (6-10) $24 Tierce No winner ($4,294 carried forward) Trio $444 Quartet No winner ($18,349 carried forward)

RACE 10:

1st 12 Drought ($87-$21) 2nd 8 Winning War ($27) 3rd 2 Ideal Guide ($15) 4th 6 Easter Mate

Forecast $337 Place forecast (8-12) $54, (2-12) $25, (2-8) $40 Tierce No winner ($9,496 carried forward) Trio $336 Quartet $21,535 ($23,484 carried forward) Scratchings: 10 Burbank, 13 Tail Spin, 14 Scooby Dooby Doo

RACE 11:

1st 10 Come And Take All ($25-$7) 2nd 12 Soon You Think ($16) 3rd 1 D'great Magic ($5.10) 4th 8 Verglatica

Forecast $26 Place forecast (10-12) $7, (1-10) $8, (1-12) $8 Tierce $946 Trio $227 Quartet $25,339 ($23,341 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting) Scratchings: 4 Ghost Bay, 5 First Success, 13 Jeffrey, 14 Commodore Lincoln