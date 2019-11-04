Sunday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Peer Gynt ($34-$10)

2nd 3 BM Power ($9)

3rd 8 Mystical Star ($17)

4th 5 Happy Start

Forecast $79

Place Forecast (3-4) $20, (4-8) $40, (3-8) $24

Tierce $7,401 Trio $374

Quartet No winner ($7,192 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Robben

RACE 2

1st 1 Grasswood Star ($40-$14)

2nd 12 D'Great Ocean ($6)

3rd 7 Mystical Mars ($28)

4th 4 Strong Man

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (1-12) $21, (1-7) $75, (7-12) $21

Tierce No winner ($6,350 carried forward) Trio $213

Quartet No winner ($10,176 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Shredder, 16 Mr Right,

17 D'Great Chance

RACE 3

1st 10 D'Great Swift ($28-$8)

2nd 1 Zahrat Jumeirah ($8)

3rd 4 Halo Inspire ($13)

4th 8 Numero Uno

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-10) $9, (4-10) $26, (1-4) $14 Tierce $1,001

Trio $116 Quartet $3,494

RACE 4

1st 6 Nova Falcon ($76-$20)

2nd 8 Guilty Pleasures ($7)

3rd 2 Mr Hanks ($18)

4th 13 Terms Of Reference

Forecast $61

Place Forecast (6-8) $22, (2-6) $25, (2-8) $23

Tierce $767 Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($446 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Aragorn, 4 Golden Tycoon

RACE 5

1st 1 Unsurpassed ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Unchained Melody ($5.10)

3rd 10 Ready To Roll ($24)

4th 2 Cambridge

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-10) $18, (4-10) $17

Tierce $247

Trio $63 Quartet $1,194

Scratchings: 6 Mise En Garde, 7 Hun Yeang Road

RACE 6

1st 6 Always D'Great ($13-$5.10)

2nd 3 Big Lightning (21)

3rd 4 Fusion Power ($13)

4th 1 Multiblue Tosca

Forecast $35

Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (4-6) $7, (3-4) $25

Tierce $535 Trio $88

Quartet No winner ($480 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Brave Malala

RACE 7

1st 1 Triple One D'Great ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Highland Falcon ($12)

3rd 5 Powerful Star ($8)

4th 3 D'Great Ace

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (1-4) $10, (1-5) $7, (4-5) $23 Tierce $281

Trio $64 Quartet $521

Scratching: 9 Mirotic

RACE 8

1st 4 Red Rackham ($14-$6)

2nd 8 Swift ($28)

3rd 9 Loyalty's Angel ($14)

4th 5 Sparkler

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (4-8) $19, (4-9) $12, (8-9) $67

Tierce $675

Trio $128

Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward to the next Selangor meeting on Nov 9)

Scratching: 10 Lee's Surprise