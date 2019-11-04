Sunday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Peer Gynt ($34-$10)
2nd 3 BM Power ($9)
3rd 8 Mystical Star ($17)
4th 5 Happy Start
Forecast $79
Place Forecast (3-4) $20, (4-8) $40, (3-8) $24
Tierce $7,401 Trio $374
Quartet No winner ($7,192 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Robben
RACE 2
1st 1 Grasswood Star ($40-$14)
2nd 12 D'Great Ocean ($6)
3rd 7 Mystical Mars ($28)
4th 4 Strong Man
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (1-12) $21, (1-7) $75, (7-12) $21
Tierce No winner ($6,350 carried forward) Trio $213
Quartet No winner ($10,176 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Shredder, 16 Mr Right,
17 D'Great Chance
RACE 3
1st 10 D'Great Swift ($28-$8)
2nd 1 Zahrat Jumeirah ($8)
3rd 4 Halo Inspire ($13)
4th 8 Numero Uno
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-10) $9, (4-10) $26, (1-4) $14 Tierce $1,001
Trio $116 Quartet $3,494
RACE 4
1st 6 Nova Falcon ($76-$20)
2nd 8 Guilty Pleasures ($7)
3rd 2 Mr Hanks ($18)
4th 13 Terms Of Reference
Forecast $61
Place Forecast (6-8) $22, (2-6) $25, (2-8) $23
Tierce $767 Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($446 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Aragorn, 4 Golden Tycoon
RACE 5
1st 1 Unsurpassed ($19-$8)
2nd 4 Unchained Melody ($5.10)
3rd 10 Ready To Roll ($24)
4th 2 Cambridge
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-10) $18, (4-10) $17
Tierce $247
Trio $63 Quartet $1,194
Scratchings: 6 Mise En Garde, 7 Hun Yeang Road
RACE 6
1st 6 Always D'Great ($13-$5.10)
2nd 3 Big Lightning (21)
3rd 4 Fusion Power ($13)
4th 1 Multiblue Tosca
Forecast $35
Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (4-6) $7, (3-4) $25
Tierce $535 Trio $88
Quartet No winner ($480 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Brave Malala
RACE 7
1st 1 Triple One D'Great ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Highland Falcon ($12)
3rd 5 Powerful Star ($8)
4th 3 D'Great Ace
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (1-4) $10, (1-5) $7, (4-5) $23 Tierce $281
Trio $64 Quartet $521
Scratching: 9 Mirotic
RACE 8
1st 4 Red Rackham ($14-$6)
2nd 8 Swift ($28)
3rd 9 Loyalty's Angel ($14)
4th 5 Sparkler
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (4-8) $19, (4-9) $12, (8-9) $67
Tierce $675
Trio $128
Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward to the next Selangor meeting on Nov 9)
Scratching: 10 Lee's Surprise
