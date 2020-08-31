Sunday's Penang results
RACE 1
1st 8 Tilsworth Joshi ($34-$11)
2nd 10 Swift ($48)
3rd 2 Asian Jet ($8)
4th 15 Bm Power
Forecast $338 Place forecast (8-10) $118, (2-8) $11, (2-10) $57
Tierce $4,990 Trio $368
Quartet No winner ($1,140 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Yellow Jade Horse, 13 Zolved, 17 Gridiron
RACE 2
1st 4 Win Easy ($18-$8)
2nd 3 Beijing Star ($8)
3rd 12 God's Fate ($8)
4th 5 Seckill
Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-4) $8, (4-12) $17, (3-12) $11
Tierce $168 Trio $79
Quartet No winner ($1,488 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Like A Jet, 15 Mastro Geppetto, 17 Rich And Smart
RACE 3
1st 1 Majulah ($32-$18)
2nd 2 City Of Dream ($6)
3rd 6 Roses For Me ($12)
4th 5 Merry Bell
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-6) $18, (2-6) $20
Tierce $70 Trio $52
Quartet $1,465
Scratchings: 15 Amistad, 16 Mirotic, 17 Our River Dancer
RACE 4
1st 6 Sha Na Na ($58-$9)
2nd 4 General Nix ($51)
3rd 5 Leopard Eclipse ($11)
4th 10 Trudy
Forecast $149 Place forecast (4-6) $98, (5-6) $15, (4-5) $30
Tierce $6,548 Trio $627
Quartet No winner ($936 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Zilfikar ($19-$8)
2nd 9 Overseer ($14)
3rd 7 Destiny Knight ($21)
4th 2 Purple Rain Lady
Forecast $27 Place forecast (8-9) $14, (7-8) $35, (7-9) $41
Tierce $239 Trio $84
Quartet No winner ($1,382 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Raise Me Up, 14 Yulong Shengdao, 15 Aguero
RACE 6
1st 11 Not Usual Prince ($29-$13)
2nd 12 Limitless Stout ($6)
3rd 5 Violet ($11)
4th 6 Skydance Eclipse
Forecast $26 Place forecast (11-12) $12, (5-11) $5, (5-12) $17
Tierce $113 Trio $31
Quartet $1,191
Scratchings: 8 Marine Treasure, 9 Royal Ruler, 17 Georgetown
RACE 7
1st 10 Emperor Taizong ($13-$5.10)
2nd 9 Nicator ($31) 3rd 11 Lim's Piper ($11) 4th 4 Sunny Star
Forecast $22 Place forecast (9-10) $13, (10-11) $8, (9-11) $15
Tierce $345 Trio $110
Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Fiery Shinzo, 14 Elusive Genius
RACE 8
1st 2 Streets Of Fire ($10-$5.10)
2nd 3 Gold Sky Billion ($10)
3rd 1 D'Great Rise ($5.10)
4th 14 Pratt Street
Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-3) $6, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $11
Tierce $53 Trio $16
Quartet $99
Scratchings: 11 Golden Rooster, 15 Battle Horse
RACE 9
1st 2 Ragnar ($17-$5.10)
2nd 10 Grand Knight ($6)
3rd 6 Mazanze ($10)
4th 5 The Jeweller
Forecast $35 Place forecast (2-10) $12, (2-6) $10, (6-10) $17
Tierce $470 Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($164 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Elusive Emperor, 7 Mr DJ, 13 D'Great Duchess
RACE 10
1st 6 Ramzes ($26-$13)
2nd 8 Glory Age ($9)
3rd 12 Baymax ($13)
4th 11 Tan's Legendary
Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-8) $13, (6-12) $19, (8-12) $61
Tierce $595 Trio $135
Quartet No winner ($452 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Scratchings: 7 Artemister, 14 Golden Explorer, 15 Supreme Sasso
