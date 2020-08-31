Sunday's Penang results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 8 Tilsworth Joshi ($34-$11)

2nd 10 Swift ($48)

3rd 2 Asian Jet ($8)

4th 15 Bm Power

Forecast $338 Place forecast (8-10) $118, (2-8) $11, (2-10) $57

Tierce $4,990 Trio $368

Quartet No winner ($1,140 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Yellow Jade Horse, 13 Zolved, 17 Gridiron

RACE 2

1st 4 Win Easy ($18-$8)

2nd 3 Beijing Star ($8)

3rd 12 God's Fate ($8)

4th 5 Seckill

Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-4) $8, (4-12) $17, (3-12) $11

Tierce $168 Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($1,488 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Like A Jet, 15 Mastro Geppetto, 17 Rich And Smart

RACE 3

1st 1 Majulah ($32-$18)

2nd 2 City Of Dream ($6)

3rd 6 Roses For Me ($12)

4th 5 Merry Bell

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-6) $18, (2-6) $20

Tierce $70 Trio $52

Quartet $1,465

Scratchings: 15 Amistad, 16 Mirotic, 17 Our River Dancer

RACE 4

1st 6 Sha Na Na ($58-$9)

2nd 4 General Nix ($51)

3rd 5 Leopard Eclipse ($11)

4th 10 Trudy

Forecast $149 Place forecast (4-6) $98, (5-6) $15, (4-5) $30

Tierce $6,548 Trio $627

Quartet No winner ($936 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Zilfikar ($19-$8)

2nd 9 Overseer ($14)

3rd 7 Destiny Knight ($21)

4th 2 Purple Rain Lady

Forecast $27 Place forecast (8-9) $14, (7-8) $35, (7-9) $41

Tierce $239 Trio $84

Quartet No winner ($1,382 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Raise Me Up, 14 Yulong Shengdao, 15 Aguero

RACE 6

1st 11 Not Usual Prince ($29-$13)

2nd 12 Limitless Stout ($6)

3rd 5 Violet ($11)

4th 6 Skydance Eclipse

Forecast $26 Place forecast (11-12) $12, (5-11) $5, (5-12) $17

Tierce $113 Trio $31

Quartet $1,191

Scratchings: 8 Marine Treasure, 9 Royal Ruler, 17 Georgetown

RACE 7

1st 10 Emperor Taizong ($13-$5.10)

2nd 9 Nicator ($31) 3rd 11 Lim's Piper ($11) 4th 4 Sunny Star

Forecast $22 Place forecast (9-10) $13, (10-11) $8, (9-11) $15

Tierce $345 Trio $110

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Fiery Shinzo, 14 Elusive Genius

RACE 8

1st 2 Streets Of Fire ($10-$5.10)

2nd 3 Gold Sky Billion ($10)

3rd 1 D'Great Rise ($5.10)

4th 14 Pratt Street

Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-3) $6, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $11

Tierce $53 Trio $16

Quartet $99

Scratchings: 11 Golden Rooster, 15 Battle Horse

RACE 9

1st 2 Ragnar ($17-$5.10)

2nd 10 Grand Knight ($6)

3rd 6 Mazanze ($10)

4th 5 The Jeweller

Forecast $35 Place forecast (2-10) $12, (2-6) $10, (6-10) $17

Tierce $470 Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($164 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Elusive Emperor, 7 Mr DJ, 13 D'Great Duchess

RACE 10

1st 6 Ramzes ($26-$13)

2nd 8 Glory Age ($9)

3rd 12 Baymax ($13)

4th 11 Tan's Legendary

Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-8) $13, (6-12) $19, (8-12) $61

Tierce $595 Trio $135

Quartet No winner ($452 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 7 Artemister, 14 Golden Explorer, 15 Supreme Sasso