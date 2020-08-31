Racing

Sunday's Penang results

Aug 31, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Tilsworth Joshi ($34-$11)

2nd 10 Swift ($48)

3rd 2 Asian Jet ($8)

4th 15 Bm Power

Forecast $338 Place forecast (8-10) $118, (2-8) $11, (2-10) $57

Tierce $4,990 Trio $368

Infinite Wisdom will get smarter
Racing

Infinite Wisdom will get smarter

Related Stories

Saturday's South Africa results

No dousing Inferno in the Classic

Churchill shows grit with gutsy win

Quartet No winner ($1,140 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Yellow Jade Horse, 13 Zolved, 17 Gridiron

RACE 2

1st 4 Win Easy ($18-$8)

2nd 3 Beijing Star ($8)

3rd 12 God's Fate ($8)

4th 5 Seckill

Forecast $15 Place forecast (3-4) $8, (4-12) $17, (3-12) $11

Tierce $168 Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($1,488 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Like A Jet, 15 Mastro Geppetto, 17 Rich And Smart

RACE 3

1st 1 Majulah ($32-$18)

2nd 2 City Of Dream ($6)

3rd 6 Roses For Me ($12)

4th 5 Merry Bell

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-6) $18, (2-6) $20

Tierce $70 Trio $52

Quartet $1,465

Scratchings: 15 Amistad, 16 Mirotic, 17 Our River Dancer

RACE 4

1st 6 Sha Na Na ($58-$9)

2nd 4 General Nix ($51)

3rd 5 Leopard Eclipse ($11)

4th 10 Trudy

Forecast $149 Place forecast (4-6) $98, (5-6) $15, (4-5) $30

Tierce $6,548 Trio $627

Quartet No winner ($936 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Zilfikar ($19-$8)

2nd 9 Overseer ($14)

3rd 7 Destiny Knight ($21)

4th 2 Purple Rain Lady

Forecast $27 Place forecast (8-9) $14, (7-8) $35, (7-9) $41

Tierce $239 Trio $84

Quartet No winner ($1,382 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Raise Me Up, 14 Yulong Shengdao, 15 Aguero

RACE 6

1st 11 Not Usual Prince ($29-$13)

2nd 12 Limitless Stout ($6)

3rd 5 Violet ($11)

4th 6 Skydance Eclipse

Forecast $26 Place forecast (11-12) $12, (5-11) $5, (5-12) $17

Tierce $113 Trio $31

Quartet $1,191

Scratchings: 8 Marine Treasure, 9 Royal Ruler, 17 Georgetown

RACE 7

1st 10 Emperor Taizong ($13-$5.10)

2nd 9 Nicator ($31) 3rd 11 Lim's Piper ($11) 4th 4 Sunny Star

Forecast $22 Place forecast (9-10) $13, (10-11) $8, (9-11) $15

Tierce $345 Trio $110

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Fiery Shinzo, 14 Elusive Genius

RACE 8

1st 2 Streets Of Fire ($10-$5.10)

2nd 3 Gold Sky Billion ($10)

3rd 1 D'Great Rise ($5.10)

4th 14 Pratt Street

Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-3) $6, (1-2) $10, (1-3) $11

Tierce $53 Trio $16

Quartet $99

Scratchings: 11 Golden Rooster, 15 Battle Horse

RACE 9

1st 2 Ragnar ($17-$5.10)

2nd 10 Grand Knight ($6)

3rd 6 Mazanze ($10)

4th 5 The Jeweller

Forecast $35 Place forecast (2-10) $12, (2-6) $10, (6-10) $17

Tierce $470 Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($164 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Elusive Emperor, 7 Mr DJ, 13 D'Great Duchess

RACE 10

1st 6 Ramzes ($26-$13)

2nd 8 Glory Age ($9)

3rd 12 Baymax ($13)

4th 11 Tan's Legendary

Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-8) $13, (6-12) $19, (8-12) $61

Tierce $595 Trio $135

Quartet No winner ($452 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 7 Artemister, 14 Golden Explorer, 15 Supreme Sasso

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING