Sunday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 8 Mr Right ($20-$8)

2nd 7 Grand Show ($10)

3rd 9 Shredder ($24)

4th 10 Baymax

Forecast $45 Place forecast (7-8) $14, (8-9) $27, (7-9) $43

Tierce $1,813

Trio $181

Quartet No winner ($860 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 13 Robben ($28-$8)

2nd 12 Germanic ($70)

3rd 10 Emki Empress ($32)

4th 5 Cape Lincoln

Forecast $173 Place forecast (12-13) $48, (10-13) $35, (10-12) $91

Tierce No winner ($5,694 carried forward)

Trio $491

Quartet No winner ($1,271 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Mystical Star

RACE 3

1st 14 Emperor Taizong ($15-$6)

2nd 3 Skydance Eclipse ($6)

3rd 5 Sacred Empire ($21)

4th 12 Terms Of Reference

Forecast $13 Place forecast (3-14) $7, (5-14) $15, (3-5) $14

Tierce $266

Trio $38

Quartet No winner ($1,596 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Nova Swiss, 13 Astra, 16 Secret Win, 17 Sacred Surfer

RACE 4

1st 2 City Of Dream ($12-$5.10)

2nd 1 Sunny Fighter ($17)

3rd 7 Modric ($10)

4th 3 D'Great Chance

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $10, (2-7) $9, (1-7) $24

Tierce $240 Trio $71

Quartet $887

RACE 5

1st 6 Tilsworth Jacobi ($22-$6)

2nd 8 Elusive Emperor ($27)

3rd 9 Calvados ($47)

4th 5 Sacred Sea

Forecast $184 Place forecast (6-8) $62, (6-9) $62, (8-9) $41

Tierce No winner ($8,624 carried forward)

Trio $645

Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Harley Flame ($11-$5.10)

2nd 1 Penang General ($8)

3rd 7 Lee's Star ($7)

4th 2 Merry Bell

Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-6) $12, (6-7) $8, (1-7) $5

Tierce $129 Trio $21

Quartet $112

RACE 7

1st 4 Hallelujah ($11-$5.10)

2nd 9 D'Great Lord ($17)

3rd 7 Hero King ($47)

4th 2 Toobigtofail

Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-9) $18, (4-7) $52, (7-9) $35

Tierce No winner ($2,610 carried forward)

Trio $375

Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)

Scratching: 14 Our River Dancer

RACE 8

1st 1 Mr O'Reilly ($9-$5.10)

2nd 11 Golden States ($22)

3rd 10 Golden Explorer ($5.10)

4th 9 Gold Seal

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-11) $10, (1-10) $11, (10-11) $16

Tierce $186

Trio $47

Quartet No winner ($312 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Gridiron

RACE 9

1st 4 Gold Sky Billion ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 Hun Yeang Road ($17)

3rd 2 Caorunn ($9)

4th 1 Anonymous

Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-7) $15, (2-4) $10, (2-7) $28

Tierce $253 Trio $65

Quartet $1,736

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Dublin Star ($17-$6)

2nd 3 Helaku Knight ($12)

3rd 4 Big Luck Champ ($10)

4th 1 Monkey Jewellery

Forecast $37

Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $9, (3-4) $16

Tierce $367

Trio $60

Quartet $1,195

RACE 2

1st 1 Beluga ($8-$6)

2nd 6 Sam's Love ($17)

3rd 9 Fortune Hero ($81)

4th 7 Speed Fay Fay

Forecast $33

Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-9) $64, (6-9) $190

Tierce $1,053

Trio $393

Quartet $6,699

Scratching: 2 Goldie Flanker

RACE 3

1st 2 Mighty Valor ($17-$7)

2nd 4 Inno Legend ($12)

3rd 1 California Levee ($11)

4th 8 Smart Charade

Forecast $32

Place forecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $17

Tierce $267

Trio $75

Quartet $1,482

RACE 4

1st 7 Nunchuks ($28-$11)

2nd 4 Yes We Can ($10)

3rd 6 Smart Thinker ($12)

4th 12 Master Roman

Forecast $31

Place forecast (4-7) $12, (6-7) $20, (4-6) $15

Tierce $497

Trio $56

Quartet $1,883

RACE 5

1st 8 Apex Top ($43-$12)

2nd 1 Golden Four ($10)

3rd 3 Lucky Quality ($14)

4th 6 Best For You

Forecast $72

Place forecast (1-8) $19, (3-8) $33, (1-3) $18

Tierce $1,791

Trio $159

Quartet $11,086 ($13,618 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Natural Storm ($17-$7)

2nd 12 Bundle Of Energy ($19)

3rd 5 Full Power ($21)

4th 6 Family Leader

Forecast $60

Place forecast (3-12) $19, (3-5) $21, (5-12) $59

Tierce $1,092

Trio $270

Quartet $8,506

RACE 7

1st 10 Ka Ying Master ($62-$17)

2nd 3 Smart Leader ($22)

3rd 1 Inner Flame ($10)

4th 6 Czarson

Forecast $223

Place forecast (3-10) $52, (1-10) $22, (1-3) $29

Tierce $2,659

Trio $681

Quartet No winner ($6,410 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Healthy Happy ($46-$15)

2nd 4 Private Rocket ($9)

3rd 5 Winning For All ($19)

4th 9 Compassion Spirit

Forecast $61

Place forecast (1-4) $19, (1-5) $40, (4-5) $25

Tierce $1,244

Trio $336

Quartet $6,714

RACE 9

1st 6 Craig's Star ($26-$9)

2nd 11 Chancheng Prince ($43)

3rd 7 E Star ($28)

4th 5 Tempest Express

Forecast $248

Place forecast (6-11) $57, (6-7) $43, (7-11) $171

Tierce $7,033

Trio $741

Quartet No winner ($7,366 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 7 California Rad ($49-$12)

2nd 8 Good Luck Friend ($13)

3rd 2 Band Of Brothers ($11)

4th 11 The Crown

Forecast $77

Place forecast (7-8) $21, (2-7) $20, (2-8) $20

Tierce $817

Trio $77

Quartet $18,724