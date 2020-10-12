Sunday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Mr Right ($20-$8)
2nd 7 Grand Show ($10)
3rd 9 Shredder ($24)
4th 10 Baymax
Forecast $45 Place forecast (7-8) $14, (8-9) $27, (7-9) $43
Tierce $1,813
Trio $181
Quartet No winner ($860 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 13 Robben ($28-$8)
2nd 12 Germanic ($70)
3rd 10 Emki Empress ($32)
4th 5 Cape Lincoln
Forecast $173 Place forecast (12-13) $48, (10-13) $35, (10-12) $91
Tierce No winner ($5,694 carried forward)
Trio $491
Quartet No winner ($1,271 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Mystical Star
RACE 3
1st 14 Emperor Taizong ($15-$6)
2nd 3 Skydance Eclipse ($6)
3rd 5 Sacred Empire ($21)
4th 12 Terms Of Reference
Forecast $13 Place forecast (3-14) $7, (5-14) $15, (3-5) $14
Tierce $266
Trio $38
Quartet No winner ($1,596 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Nova Swiss, 13 Astra, 16 Secret Win, 17 Sacred Surfer
RACE 4
1st 2 City Of Dream ($12-$5.10)
2nd 1 Sunny Fighter ($17)
3rd 7 Modric ($10)
4th 3 D'Great Chance
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $10, (2-7) $9, (1-7) $24
Tierce $240 Trio $71
Quartet $887
RACE 5
1st 6 Tilsworth Jacobi ($22-$6)
2nd 8 Elusive Emperor ($27)
3rd 9 Calvados ($47)
4th 5 Sacred Sea
Forecast $184 Place forecast (6-8) $62, (6-9) $62, (8-9) $41
Tierce No winner ($8,624 carried forward)
Trio $645
Quartet No winner ($604 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Harley Flame ($11-$5.10)
2nd 1 Penang General ($8)
3rd 7 Lee's Star ($7)
4th 2 Merry Bell
Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-6) $12, (6-7) $8, (1-7) $5
Tierce $129 Trio $21
Quartet $112
RACE 7
1st 4 Hallelujah ($11-$5.10)
2nd 9 D'Great Lord ($17)
3rd 7 Hero King ($47)
4th 2 Toobigtofail
Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-9) $18, (4-7) $52, (7-9) $35
Tierce No winner ($2,610 carried forward)
Trio $375
Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)
Scratching: 14 Our River Dancer
RACE 8
1st 1 Mr O'Reilly ($9-$5.10)
2nd 11 Golden States ($22)
3rd 10 Golden Explorer ($5.10)
4th 9 Gold Seal
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-11) $10, (1-10) $11, (10-11) $16
Tierce $186
Trio $47
Quartet No winner ($312 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Gridiron
RACE 9
1st 4 Gold Sky Billion ($8-$5.10)
2nd 7 Hun Yeang Road ($17)
3rd 2 Caorunn ($9)
4th 1 Anonymous
Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-7) $15, (2-4) $10, (2-7) $28
Tierce $253 Trio $65
Quartet $1,736
Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Dublin Star ($17-$6)
2nd 3 Helaku Knight ($12)
3rd 4 Big Luck Champ ($10)
4th 1 Monkey Jewellery
Forecast $37
Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $9, (3-4) $16
Tierce $367
Trio $60
Quartet $1,195
RACE 2
1st 1 Beluga ($8-$6)
2nd 6 Sam's Love ($17)
3rd 9 Fortune Hero ($81)
4th 7 Speed Fay Fay
Forecast $33
Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-9) $64, (6-9) $190
Tierce $1,053
Trio $393
Quartet $6,699
Scratching: 2 Goldie Flanker
RACE 3
1st 2 Mighty Valor ($17-$7)
2nd 4 Inno Legend ($12)
3rd 1 California Levee ($11)
4th 8 Smart Charade
Forecast $32
Place forecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $8, (1-4) $17
Tierce $267
Trio $75
Quartet $1,482
RACE 4
1st 7 Nunchuks ($28-$11)
2nd 4 Yes We Can ($10)
3rd 6 Smart Thinker ($12)
4th 12 Master Roman
Forecast $31
Place forecast (4-7) $12, (6-7) $20, (4-6) $15
Tierce $497
Trio $56
Quartet $1,883
RACE 5
1st 8 Apex Top ($43-$12)
2nd 1 Golden Four ($10)
3rd 3 Lucky Quality ($14)
4th 6 Best For You
Forecast $72
Place forecast (1-8) $19, (3-8) $33, (1-3) $18
Tierce $1,791
Trio $159
Quartet $11,086 ($13,618 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Natural Storm ($17-$7)
2nd 12 Bundle Of Energy ($19)
3rd 5 Full Power ($21)
4th 6 Family Leader
Forecast $60
Place forecast (3-12) $19, (3-5) $21, (5-12) $59
Tierce $1,092
Trio $270
Quartet $8,506
RACE 7
1st 10 Ka Ying Master ($62-$17)
2nd 3 Smart Leader ($22)
3rd 1 Inner Flame ($10)
4th 6 Czarson
Forecast $223
Place forecast (3-10) $52, (1-10) $22, (1-3) $29
Tierce $2,659
Trio $681
Quartet No winner ($6,410 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Healthy Happy ($46-$15)
2nd 4 Private Rocket ($9)
3rd 5 Winning For All ($19)
4th 9 Compassion Spirit
Forecast $61
Place forecast (1-4) $19, (1-5) $40, (4-5) $25
Tierce $1,244
Trio $336
Quartet $6,714
RACE 9
1st 6 Craig's Star ($26-$9)
2nd 11 Chancheng Prince ($43)
3rd 7 E Star ($28)
4th 5 Tempest Express
Forecast $248
Place forecast (6-11) $57, (6-7) $43, (7-11) $171
Tierce $7,033
Trio $741
Quartet No winner ($7,366 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 7 California Rad ($49-$12)
2nd 8 Good Luck Friend ($13)
3rd 2 Band Of Brothers ($11)
4th 11 The Crown
Forecast $77
Place forecast (7-8) $21, (2-7) $20, (2-8) $20
Tierce $817
Trio $77
Quartet $18,724
