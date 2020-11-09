Sunday's Penang results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Leopard Eclipse ($19-$5.10)

2nd 11 Tongariro ($45)

3rd 4 Elusive Emperor ($23)

4th 8 Mazanze

Forecast $90 Place forecast (7-11) $38, (4-7) $16, (4-11) $69 Tierce $1,295 Trio $479 Quartet No winner ($1,390 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Pratt Street ($24-$12)

2nd 3 China Captain ($5.10)

3rd 6 Party Girl ($21)

4th 5 Bangkok Boy

Forecast $25 Place forecast (3-4) $11, (4-6) $42, (3-6) $34 Tierce $885 Trio $264 Quartet No winner ($1,936 carried forward) Scratching: 15 Emki Empress

RACE 3

1st 6 Mystical Star ($19-$5.10)

2nd 14 Supreme Sasso ($77)

3rd 5 One O Nine ($25)

4th 12 King Warrior

Forecast $1,039 Place forecast (6-14) $146, (5-6) $21, (5-14) $213 Tierce No winner ($2,456 carried forward) Trio $3,067 Quartet No winner ($2,650 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Alwrich, 16 Baymax

RACE 4

1st 11 Magic City ($265-$60)

2nd 8 Sacred Surfer ($12)

3rd 9 Terms Of Reference ($11)

4th 4 Satellite Boy

Forecast $806 Place forecast (8-11) $114, (9-11) $87, (8-9) $12 Tierce $5,485 Trio $436 Quartet No winner ($3,270 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Star Genius, 2 Secret Win

RACE 5

1st 1 Flying Baby ($31-$7)

2nd 2 Forsa Eclipse ($7)

3rd 9 Caorunn ($13)

4th 4 Arif

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (1-9) $19, (2-9) $9 Tierce $529 Trio $82 Quartet $6,635 ($2,718 carried forward) Scratching: 10 Sunny Star

RACE 6

1st 2 Ace's Wild ($156-$22)

2nd 1 City Of Dream ($5.10)

3rd 11 Stageshow ($14)

4th 6 Funkadelic

Forecast $50 Place forecast (1-2) $18, (2-11) $42, (1-11) $14 Tierce No winner ($2,540 carried forward) Trio $150 Quartet No winner ($3,226 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Lady Lakshmi, 12 Chief Clerk

RACE 7

1st 7 Yes Bossy ($58-$16)

2nd 4 Fantastic Eclipse ($8)

3rd 5 Tilsworth Mick ($75)

4th 10 Penang General

Forecast $65 Place forecast (4-7) $16, (5-7) $43, (4-5) $65 Tierce $3,841 Trio $357 Quartet $4,446

RACE 8

1st 8 Louey Veloce ($36-$9)

2nd 1 Frankly My Dear ($12)

3rd 2 Lee's Star ($12)

4th 12 L'Ken

Forecast $76 Place forecast (1-8) $17, (2-8) $14, (1-2) $20 Tierce $637 Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($482 carried forward)Scratching: 15 Martello

RACE 9

1st 12 Dane's Anatomy ($45-$13)

2nd 8 Golden Coin ($5.10)

3rd 11 Loyalty's Angel ($58)

4th 14 Jumbo Star

Forecast $74 Place forecast (8-12) $24, (11-12) $54, (8-11) $85 Tierce $3,987 Trio $1,204 Quartet No winner ($724 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting) Scratching: 15 German Speed