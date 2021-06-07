Sunday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Big Burn ($21-$8)
2nd 5 Eastern Belle ($10)
3rd 3 Dance Lesson ($5.10)
4th 1 Frosted Ice
Forecast $19 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (3-4) $4, (3-5) $3 Tierce $66 Trio $11
Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Imbewu
RACE 2
1st 10 Mufasa ($8-$5.10)
2nd 8 Kuuma ($8)
3rd 4 Brenden James ($44)
4th 2 My True North
Forecast $9 Place forecast (8-10) $4, (4-10) $26, (4-8) $41 Tierce $123 Trio $55
Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Moyo's Rebel, 11 Specially Selected
RACE 3
1st 3 Out Of Your League ($42-$18)
2nd 5 Category Four ($47)
3rd 2 Don't Look Back (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Divine Odyssey
Forecast $185 Tierce $1,346 Trio $53
Quartet $2,644
RACE 4
1st 7 Spice Market ($47-$14)
2nd 6 Frosted Steel ($20)
3rd 5 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Sentbydestiny
Forecast $36 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $307 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Wylie Wench, 4 Way Of The World
RACE 5
1st 4 Rain In Holland ($17-$9)
2nd 2 Smorgasbord ($7)
3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 I'm That Tiger
Forecast $4 Tierce $54 Trio $8
Quartet $180
RACE 6
1st 7 Desert Miracle ($11-$8)
2nd 2 Follow Me ($12)
3rd 3 Freed From Desire (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Eternity Ring
Forecast $21 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $135 Trio $58
Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Look Yourself
RACE 7
1st 10 Johnny Hero ($48-$15)
2nd 4 Shango ($23)
3rd 8 Bingwa ($9) 4th 9 Pack Leader
Forecast $140 Place forecast (4-10) $62, (8-10) $14, (4-8) $14 Tierce $4,111
Trio $122 Quartet No winner ($1,050 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 6 Lady Of Steel ($14-$8)
2nd 4 Orpheus ($16)
3rd 2 Approach Control ($7)
4th 8 Kayla's Champ
Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-6) $21, (2-6) $4, (2-4) $14 Tierce $205 Trio $49
Quartet $2,475 ($2,970 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Scratching: 7 Old Man Tyme
