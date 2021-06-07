Sunday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Big Burn ($21-$8)

2nd 5 Eastern Belle ($10)

3rd 3 Dance Lesson ($5.10)

4th 1 Frosted Ice

Forecast $19 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (3-4) $4, (3-5) $3 Tierce $66 Trio $11

Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Imbewu

RACE 2

1st 10 Mufasa ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 Kuuma ($8)

3rd 4 Brenden James ($44)

4th 2 My True North

Forecast $9 Place forecast (8-10) $4, (4-10) $26, (4-8) $41 Tierce $123 Trio $55

Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Moyo's Rebel, 11 Specially Selected

RACE 3

1st 3 Out Of Your League ($42-$18)

2nd 5 Category Four ($47)

3rd 2 Don't Look Back (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Divine Odyssey

Forecast $185 Tierce $1,346 Trio $53

Quartet $2,644

RACE 4

1st 7 Spice Market ($47-$14)

2nd 6 Frosted Steel ($20)

3rd 5 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Sentbydestiny

Forecast $36 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $307 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Wylie Wench, 4 Way Of The World

RACE 5

1st 4 Rain In Holland ($17-$9)

2nd 2 Smorgasbord ($7)

3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 I'm That Tiger

Forecast $4 Tierce $54 Trio $8

Quartet $180

RACE 6

1st 7 Desert Miracle ($11-$8)

2nd 2 Follow Me ($12)

3rd 3 Freed From Desire (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Eternity Ring

Forecast $21 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $135 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Look Yourself

RACE 7

1st 10 Johnny Hero ($48-$15)

2nd 4 Shango ($23)

3rd 8 Bingwa ($9) 4th 9 Pack Leader

Forecast $140 Place forecast (4-10) $62, (8-10) $14, (4-8) $14 Tierce $4,111

Trio $122 Quartet No winner ($1,050 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Lady Of Steel ($14-$8)

2nd 4 Orpheus ($16)

3rd 2 Approach Control ($7)

4th 8 Kayla's Champ

Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-6) $21, (2-6) $4, (2-4) $14 Tierce $205 Trio $49

Quartet $2,475 ($2,970 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 7 Old Man Tyme