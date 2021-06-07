Racing

Sunday's South Africa Results

Jun 07, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Big Burn ($21-$8)

2nd 5 Eastern Belle ($10)

3rd 3 Dance Lesson ($5.10)

4th 1 Frosted Ice

Forecast $19 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (3-4) $4, (3-5) $3 Tierce $66 Trio $11

Quartet No winner ($384 carried forward)

The Wild Bunch (No. 8), a $204 outsider, hanging on to win by a nose from last-start winner Just Landed (No. 4) to give trainer Jason Ong the second leg of his double at Kranji on Saturday.
Racing

Ong savours second double

Related Stories

Kok also strikes twice, with Terrific and Leggenda

Saturday's South Africa (Kenilworth) Results

Mystery Power’s 4kg advantage

Scratching: 7 Imbewu

RACE 2

1st 10 Mufasa ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 Kuuma ($8)

3rd 4 Brenden James ($44)

4th 2 My True North

Forecast $9 Place forecast (8-10) $4, (4-10) $26, (4-8) $41 Tierce $123 Trio $55

Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Moyo's Rebel, 11 Specially Selected

RACE 3

1st 3 Out Of Your League ($42-$18)

2nd 5 Category Four ($47)

3rd 2 Don't Look Back (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Divine Odyssey

Forecast $185 Tierce $1,346 Trio $53

Quartet $2,644

RACE 4

1st 7 Spice Market ($47-$14)

2nd 6 Frosted Steel ($20)

3rd 5 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Sentbydestiny

Forecast $36 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $307 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Wylie Wench, 4 Way Of The World

RACE 5

1st 4 Rain In Holland ($17-$9)

2nd 2 Smorgasbord ($7)

3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 I'm That Tiger

Forecast $4 Tierce $54 Trio $8

Quartet $180

RACE 6

1st 7 Desert Miracle ($11-$8)

2nd 2 Follow Me ($12)

3rd 3 Freed From Desire (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Eternity Ring

Forecast $21 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $135 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($680 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Look Yourself

RACE 7

1st 10 Johnny Hero ($48-$15)

2nd 4 Shango ($23)

3rd 8 Bingwa ($9) 4th 9 Pack Leader

Forecast $140 Place forecast (4-10) $62, (8-10) $14, (4-8) $14 Tierce $4,111

Trio $122 Quartet No winner ($1,050 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Lady Of Steel ($14-$8)

2nd 4 Orpheus ($16)

3rd 2 Approach Control ($7)

4th 8 Kayla's Champ

Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-6) $21, (2-6) $4, (2-4) $14 Tierce $205 Trio $49

Quartet $2,475 ($2,970 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 7 Old Man Tyme

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING