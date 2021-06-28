Sunday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Franca ($32-$12)
2nd 7 Miss Magician ($8)
3rd 1 Voltron (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Sea Cruise
Forecast $6 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $60 Trio $4 Quartet $234
Scratching: 3 Aunty Lizzy
RACE 2
1st 4 Kuuma ($45-$11)
2nd 11 Crested Eagle ($20)
3rd 1 Sikhulu ($5.10)
4th 5 Lady Tiptree
Forecast $94 Place forecast (4-11) $21, (1-4) $12, (1-11) $13 Tierce $954 Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Il Pradino
RACE 3
1st 7 Georgina Rose ($19-$6)
2nd 2 Dubawi Princess ($11)
3rd 10 Marsanne ($34)
4th 4 Nikiya
Forecast $25 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (7-10) $29, (2-10) $49
Tierce $1,292 Trio $180
Quartet No winner ($856 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 4 Chattertons Keeper ($23-$8)
2nd 6 Royal Wulff ($7)
3rd 3 Spiritofthegroove ($28)
4th 5 Bernie's Dream
Forecast $18 Place forecast (4-6) $7, (3-4) $26, (3-6) $22 Tierce $695 Trio $92
Quartet No winner ($2,220 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Wishful Girl Linn ($14-$7)
2nd 8 Alfonse Baby ($30)
3rd 5 Fire Faerie ($8)
4th 7 UmkhomazI
Forecast $73 Place forecast (2-8) $17, (2-5) $5, (5-8) $23 Tierce $387 Trio $107
Quartet $2,634 Scratching: 3 Admire Me
RACE 6
1st 4 Indy Go ($32-$11)
2nd 6 Teichman ($12)
3rd 9 Caliente ($8)
4th 5 Prince Of Taranto
Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (4-9) $10, (6-9) $14 Tierce $397 Trio $91
Quartet No winner ($314 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Captain Who
RACE 7
1st 7 Copper Mountain ($9-$6)
2nd 6 Chijmes ($11)
3rd 3 Willow Express ($9)
4th 8 News Stream
Forecast $11 Place forecast (6-7) $5, (3-7) $3, (3-6) $11 Tierce $39 Trio $10 Quartet $767 Scratching: 9 Nexus
RACE 8
1st 3 Have A Go Jo ($44-$16)
2nd 8 Tiger Tank ($7)
3rd 6 In Auro ($24)
4th 5 A Whole New World
Forecast $36 Place forecast (3-8) $12, (3-6) $56, (6-8) $43
Tierce $706 Trio $229
Quartet No winner ($160 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
