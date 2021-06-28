Racing

Sunday's South Africa Results

Jun 28, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Franca ($32-$12)

2nd 7 Miss Magician ($8)

3rd 1 Voltron (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Sea Cruise

Forecast $6 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $60 Trio $4 Quartet $234

Clements' caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint

Scratching: 3 Aunty Lizzy

RACE 2

1st 4 Kuuma ($45-$11)

2nd 11 Crested Eagle ($20)

3rd 1 Sikhulu ($5.10)

4th 5 Lady Tiptree

Forecast $94 Place forecast (4-11) $21, (1-4) $12, (1-11) $13 Tierce $954 Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Il Pradino

RACE 3

1st 7 Georgina Rose ($19-$6)

2nd 2 Dubawi Princess ($11)

3rd 10 Marsanne ($34)

4th 4 Nikiya

Forecast $25 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (7-10) $29, (2-10) $49

Tierce $1,292 Trio $180

Quartet No winner ($856 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 4 Chattertons Keeper ($23-$8)

2nd 6 Royal Wulff ($7)

3rd 3 Spiritofthegroove ($28)

4th 5 Bernie's Dream

Forecast $18 Place forecast (4-6) $7, (3-4) $26, (3-6) $22 Tierce $695 Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($2,220 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Wishful Girl Linn ($14-$7)

2nd 8 Alfonse Baby ($30)

3rd 5 Fire Faerie ($8)

4th 7 UmkhomazI

Forecast $73 Place forecast (2-8) $17, (2-5) $5, (5-8) $23 Tierce $387 Trio $107

Quartet $2,634 Scratching: 3 Admire Me

RACE 6

1st 4 Indy Go ($32-$11)

2nd 6 Teichman ($12)

3rd 9 Caliente ($8)

4th 5 Prince Of Taranto

Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (4-9) $10, (6-9) $14 Tierce $397 Trio $91

Quartet No winner ($314 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Captain Who

RACE 7

1st 7 Copper Mountain ($9-$6)

2nd 6 Chijmes ($11)

3rd 3 Willow Express ($9)

4th 8 News Stream

Forecast $11 Place forecast (6-7) $5, (3-7) $3, (3-6) $11 Tierce $39 Trio $10 Quartet $767 Scratching: 9 Nexus

RACE 8

1st 3 Have A Go Jo ($44-$16)

2nd 8 Tiger Tank ($7)

3rd 6 In Auro ($24)

4th 5 A Whole New World

Forecast $36 Place forecast (3-8) $12, (3-6) $56, (6-8) $43

Tierce $706 Trio $229

Quartet No winner ($160 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

