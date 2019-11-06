Sunset Eyes another victory

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) MACALLAN is improving. The drop in trip may not trouble him.

(7) JAMES PETER is back on Poly after being backed on turf and running a decent race.

Highveld gelding (3) TOUCH OF FATE has improved, has been gelded and has Anton Marcus up today.

(4) TRANSONIC, (9) FAST AS SILVER and (1) BACKINTHEGAME could be right there.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) TRAP QUEEN showed good gate speed and overall pace in the West Cape. She could keep going on the Poly on local debut.

(6) ANNABURG has shown potential. She jumps from pole and could go close for a stable coming to form.

She is closely matched with (4) ARIANOS SPINNER, who is holding form and should be right there again.

(3) AT YOUR REQUEST caught the eye last start but has drawn wide.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Best-weighted (2) DESOLATE ROAD enjoys the Poly and should be ideally distance suited.He has drawn well and has a top rider up.

Filly (5) STAR VEGA flew up to beat her sex in good style in her first race on the Poly. She can only improve but meets tougher.

(1) THE MASTER is ultra consistent, has good form and has the best of the draw.

(6) LAND OF MYSTERY is capable.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1 ) TWICE TO SYDNEY goes for a hat-trick. She only just gets there but could be well handicapped still.

(7) ADORABLE ANALIA is 1.5kg better off for a neck beating and should give her a hard time.

(3) JE NE SAIS QUOI is an interesting entry. She may have lost form but could prefer Poly.

(5) ORIENT EXPRESS is capable of flying up at the right time.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) MUTAWAARY is in good form and could be well-placed again.

(5) PICKAWINNER is capable but has not convinced in his last few starts. But he can improve off his current rating.

(3) WINTER TWILIGHT loves this surface and is not one to take lightly.

(9) SEVENTH SON could be a dark horse from draw one.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

Top sprinter (1) SUNSET EYES is unbeaten on the Poly and has yet another chance to maintain that record, being best in at the weights.

(5) ISHNANA is dangerous at his best. He can come flying up.

(2) FILIPPO seems held at the weights but is consistent and must run well.

(8) HEY BOY, (3) ELUSIVE HEART and (4) EXCLUSIVE QUANTITY have earning potential.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(6) CAPTAIN OF COLOUR should have every chance on form and has drawn a lot better.

(5) TWO PATHS hasn't done badly in the Highveld and that form could be quite strong.

(3) LA BAHIA ran on well against males last start but has drawn wide again. Still, she needs to be included.

(2) SPANISH OASIS and (8) WYLIE'S LASS can place.