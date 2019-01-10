Sunshine Silk is a filly with potential

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) TANA'S EAGLE finished over a length in front of stablemates (11) SPLAT THE CAT and (10) ROCK ME POKEY with (12) STARLIGHT DANCER (on debut) and (3) MEGA LEE not far off. She should confirm but it could get close all round.

(1) COLLATERAL BEAUTY has ability and warrants respect.

(4) TIDAL TUSSLE and (5) COSMIC MIST can earn.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) FORT EMBER could show them a clean pair of heels.

(5) INSIGNIS is holding form but receives only 2kg from Fort Ember. She won't be far away.

(3) GUNS AND ROSES should do better while (2) JET START is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(3) FORT CAROL has proven costly to follow but never got a run after stumbling at the start last time. He will be right there.

(2) FLAPJACK looked all over a winner last time and won't go down without a fight.

(4) WAQAAS, (5) ADOLFO, (6) CHIEF BLACK HORSE, (8) IT MUST BE FATE and (15) GOLD GRIFFIN look best of the rest.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(8) MAGIC'S FIRST has drawn well and could dictate things.

(5) MIDNIGHT IN PARIS flew up late last time and will do the catching.

(7) EVER FAIR finished over three lengths in front of (16) LACONIA last time but the latter could make the improvement.

(10) FLIRTY GIRTY could go one better from pole position.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(5) SUNSHINE SILK is a filly going places. She is always thereabouts and with a light weight could fight out the finish with (6) WONDEROUS CLIMBER. The gelding is unbeaten this trip and also at this track.

(4) COME THE DAY tries a marathon distance now and if stays could retain unbeaten status this course.

(2) TIRZAN is running close up and shouldn't be far off.

(3) AMERICAN INDIAN can earn a cheque and must go into the quartet mix.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(11) VILLAGE DEEP has been runner-up in his last three starts over marathon trips and could go one better, however, it could get close with (3) EARTH SKY who is 1kg worse off for a head.

(2) HIGHLANDER comes late and needs to time it to perfection. He could make it difficult for the favourites.

(1) TENDRE carries 62kg which could be telling over this distance. Still expect a good run.

(10) KINGS CUP and (4) POWERED BEAUTY could prove best of the rest.