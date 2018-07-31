Super Big disqualified after failing screening

Super Big, who ran second in Race 1 on March 11, has been disqualified after failing his post-race screening.

His trainer, CT Kuah, was warned and advised that he must take care when his horses receive treatment and to monitor them - in case of any injury in the week prior to a race may result in a similar situation in future.

Super Big's post-race blood sample revealed the presence of the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide.

Kuah was advised of the analyst's report and his attention was drawn to the contents of MRA Rule 137 (1) relating to the Referee Samples.

He was found guilty of a charge in that he, as the trainer of Super Big, presented the horse to take part at the Kranji on March 11.

In determining penalty, the stewards took into account that, while Super Big had received medication in the week before the race, this medication was given in compliance with its withdrawal time.

Evidence was provided that it was possible that, as a result of a catastrophic injury sustained by Super Big during the race, traces of the medication could have been released into the horse's system.

