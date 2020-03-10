Super Duper looks ready to live up to her name

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(3) THE IT FACTOR is improving with racing and will be suited to the turn.

(2)QUATTRO PASSI was blowing heavily when beaten last time. He is capable of a lot better.

(10) MAJESTY RHEA and (11) MOTHEROFTHEWORLD are evenly matched and either could pull it off.

(9) HIGH AND MIGHTY and (1) BARTHOLOMEUS could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) SOUL CONNECTION was hampered by a slipped saddle last time and the blinkers did help. He could take it.

(2) TITELIST has never been far back and, with blinkers now on, could get off the mark.

(4) GREAT PRETENDER was narrowly in front of (5) ARRAN (improved with blinkers) and (3) INTOTHEMYSTIC last time. But the jury is out on the form line.

(8) THE PINK PANTHER could place.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

bhas been threatening and deserves her victory.

(1) SINGLE RED ROSE has been trying to escape the maidens, but (12) SHEER TALENT should match strides after their last meeting.

(3) LADY SCARLETINA, (4) WESTERN VISION and especially debutante (11) LOVE OF LONDON could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) SUPER DUPER will be having her peak run and looks the one to beat from a decent draw.

(7) CURVATION ran below form last time and could turn it around with (2) OCEAN FOREST.

(3) CAST THE DICE showed good improvement with blinkers last time and shouldn't be far off.

(6) MACULATE is maturing and could feature.

(4) DANCE CLASS, (9) ISLAND MISTRESS and (10) STORMY WEATHERS can earn.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) BINKY has been costly to follow but deserves his victory and could have his consistency rewarded.

(3) MAROON BELLS is the only danger. He has found form and will stay the distance.

(7) GREY STREET and (2) KRATOS POWER could run into minor money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) MISS TYCOON never got into it last time but could make amends.

(6) PLUM FIELD who runs on late as well as (4) ELEGANCIA and (3) ANAGRAM should get close on collateral form.

(9) RATION MY PASSION beat (8) PASSION PEACH by 1.5 lengths last time but it could go either way on 1.5kg difference.

(1) EVENING BELL is problematic but cannot be ignored. Can go into the quartets.

(7) IDEAL CUT and (2) AFRICAN SUNBIRD can place.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) NIMCHA is in form and enjoys this track. However, with 62kg on his back, he could find it tough.

(3) THE BOSBOK can never be ignored.

(2) RABIA THE REBEL is a strong front-runner and could fight on.

(4) ENRIQUE wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden and tries further.

(7) AFRICAN ADVENTURE could improve with blinkers.

(9) ZABARJAD could just need it.

(11) LAINSBERG BLUE and (12) TOUGH CHOICE can earn cheques.