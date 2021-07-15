Super Duper will live up to his name

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(8) PRAIRIE FALCON is on the up. The filly is ready to open her account third-up.

(5) ICY NIGHT will relish the extra distance and could get into the action.

(6) MABONENG improved in her second start and could run into the money.

(3) GOLDEN ASPEN will relish the extra distance and could challenge.

Stablemates (1) COVERMEINSUNSHINE and (4) HIGH FLYBY are also looking for some place money.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(6) KING ARTHUR has improved with blinkers and should go close. In fact, he can easily win this race.

(1) ADMIRAL DOOLEY improved in his second start over this trip. He is cherry-ripe for a win.

(2) BOLETO tries a bit further and could get into the reckoning despite the wide draw.

(7) LETSDOIT has also improved with blinkers and could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) SHEELA is a classy filly and should be hard to peg back. She is giving 2kg to (2) AUNTY LIZZY and (3) AURORA LIGHT, who were both backed when winning on debut. Both will come on but could battle to match strides with Sheela.

(4) ON CUE has not been far back and should be right there at the finish.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) DYCE is looking for a longer trip but looks to have plenty more to offer. The colt could easily run them down.

(2) MASTER ARCHIE won in a canter on debut in his new surroundings. He should be in the shake-up.

(3) FREED FROM DESIRE was not striding out last time but has ability. The filly cannot be ignored.

(4) MISS MAGICIAN disappointed on the Polytrack last time but is a lot better than that.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BRENNER PASS finished two lengths ahead of (2) ENIGMA CODE last time over this distance. He had (4) LIGHT WARRIOR and (5) CURFEW well behind. So he looks set to assert his superiority again.

(3) NUSSPLY has been threatening for ages but has been costly to follow.

Two-year-olds are doing well against their elders this season and (7) LITIGATION could continue the trend.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SUPER DUPER could put it all together. He is battling to escape the maidens but looks the standout in this contest.

(1) BOLD DECISION was hampered at the start last time. He will run a bold race.

(8) TIME REQUEST has more scope for improvement and could confirm her form.

(4) WILLOW LANE has a shout if reproducing her latest form.

(3) SHIKURU, (6) WONDERFUL ROCK and (5) OCEANS PRIDE are capable of filling the placings.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(2) BACK TO BLACK is holding form and could resume winning ways.

(3) SUPREME DANCE and (5) MONEY FIGHTER finished close together in their two previous meetings but the former gets the nod on the draw.

(6) WAQAAS has a wide berth to contend with but is always there with a money chance.

(7) MIDNIGHT CALLER warrants inclusion if confirming his last run.