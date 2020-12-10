Super Dynasty trials with gusto

Super Dynasty (No. 7) finishing second to Silent Partner in Tuesday's Trial 3.

On a day when only four trials were run, a horse who finished second caught the eye.

It was the grey ghost Super Dynasty. He lost out to Silent Partner - but he lost no marks.

Loaded riderless, he was off with the rest and held fourth spot when they negotiated that first turn, which brought them to the 600m marker.

Qaraat led, followed by Silent Partner and Bluestone, the mount of Oscar Chavez, who has been granted a six-month licence for next season.

With Silent Partner hugging the rails, apprentice Iskankar Rosman took his mount wide out for clear running room.

It was a wise move, as Super Dynasty was beginning to turn on the power. It was down to two horses 150m out. Silent Partner was scrubbed along by Hakim Kamaruddin, while Iskandar was content to sit quiet on the grey.

So it was, under his own steam, Super Dynasty gained on the leader. The post came up too soon and Silent Partner survived by a nose - clocking 61.1sec for 1,000m.

As for Super Dynasty, he was stretching out nicely and was allowed to amble along before being pulled up.

It was not so long ago that Super Dynasty picked up a win for his connections.

Actually it was on Halloween Day and, for his fans who wagered on the win, it was a scary wait before they managed to collect their winnings.

That day, Super Dynasty won by a whisker, beating Preditor in a blanket finish.

The race was over 1,400m on grass and veteran jockey Azhar Ismail did the steering.

It was a Class 2 event and Super Dynasty, with his ratings of 73, was up against horses whose numbers were in the mid-90s.

So, he carried 51kg which was next to nothing on his back - just the weight of his jockey and his gear. He romped in.

A fortnight later, in a Class 3 race run over the mile, punters made him the $21 favourite.

He did not live up to expectations. After travelling well early, he seemed to run out of steam in the home stretch and dropped back to beat just one home.

The stewards took notice. Super Dynasty was impounded but they found no abnormalities and the Freedman camp said he had pulled up well and that they would "continue with his preparation".

Tuesday's trial must have been part of that preparation.

As for trial winner, Silent Partner, he is one of trainer Mark Walker's eight entries for Saturday's races. He is down to contest Race 10 - the Class 4 sprint over 1,200m.

Another "winner" at the trials who has an engagement on Saturday is Afalonhro.

He took out the final trial of the morning with a well-timed run, which saw him come from third at the home turn to win by half a length.

Hakim was the rider and Afalonhro clocked 60.48sec for the trip.