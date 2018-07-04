Super Fortune all set for Friday

Jockey Olivier Placais standing up to celebrate after winning on the Alwin Tan-trained Super Fortune on Nov 12.

With Super Fortune, there's is no let-up. He just continues to excite - like he did on the training track yesterday morning.

Taken out for a spin by Olivier Placais, Super Fortune was all zip when running the 600m in 39.5sec. It was a gallop which spoke volumes for his chances - or, his intentions - in Friday's Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,200m on grass.

The workout came on the back of a splendid trial just a week ago when he toyed with his rivals to win by 4½ lengths. Like yesterday, the Frenchman with that great whip action, was in the saddle.

A four-year-old son of Mossman, Super Fortune has been a moneyspinner for the Eight Eight One Stable and the pride and joy of trainer Alwin Tan.

Yes, he's one of the stable stars. How not to be? After all, he has won five from 10 races and has been further than fourth on just two occasions.

His last start however, wasn't something his connections would write home about. It was in the Lion City Cup and Super Fortune was smacked by the likes of Lim's Cruiser, Countofmontecristo and others. He eventually finished fifth.

The only other time he finished off the board was in April when he ran sixth to Aramco in yet another feature - the JBBA Rocket Man Sprint over 1,200m on the long course.

Trainer Tan has been patient with his sprinter, having raced him just four times this season. But Super Fortune knows what the game is all about. He has been well schooled and could be the one they might all have to beat on Friday.

Also impressive on the training track yesterday morning was Eastiger. Owned by King Power Stable, he ran the 600m in 39.1sec under jockey Daniel Moor.

Prepared for the races by Lee Freedman, Eastiger is much better than his statistics seem to suggest. And they read: 10 starts for one win, two seconds, two thirds and two fourths.

His last effort was on June 10 when third to the very accomplished Mr Hanks.

LAST WIN

Eastiger's last win was in Restricted maiden company in early March but his subsequent runs in open company were all first-rate.

I thought he ran a grand race on April 22 when second to all-the-way winner Why Not.

Ridden by Vlad Duric and drawn the outermost gate in that 12-horse field, Eastiger was obliged to race wide for all of the 1,200m trip on the Polytrack - but, even after having to cover that extra gound, he still managed to finish less than 1½ lengths behind the winner.

Then, of course, there was that last-start effort behind Mr Hanks.

Yesterday morning's gallop would have topped him up sufficiently for the job ahead on Friday. If anything, he richly deserves to add another "1" to his name.

Also on that standalone meeting, have something riding on West North Hill.

From trainer David Hill's barn, the four-year-old went into many notebooks when he turned in a 600m gallop in 39.2sec. TH Koh was on the reins.

West North Hill has been coming to hand nicely and down in Class 5 for the first time, he should open his Kranji account at, what would be, his 13th start.