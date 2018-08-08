Super Fortune back in business

Trainer Alwin Tan's Super Fortune is rapidly running into winning form and is worth keeping an eye on when he next goes to the races.

The well-bred son of Mossman was a smart performer at the trials yesterday morning and, on the strength of that hit-out, he could easily return to the winning list.

Ridden by Olivier Placais, Super Fortune was always travelling too well for his galloping companions.

Holding second behind Zac Kasa on settling, he refused to get involved in the early speed battle and, when they straightened for the run home, he was in third spot - but on a tight rein.

A hundred metres from home and Placais fashioned a run for Super Fortune.

Noted for his extravagant whip action in races which earned him the name "The Conductor", this time Placais had his "baton" tucked in the waistband of his jodhpurs. There it stayed - like an antenna in the wind - for all of the 1,000m trip.

Such was the quality of the horse beneath him, the Frenchman needed to use only the open palm of his hand to keep Super Fortune's mind on the business.

And it was with the minimum of persuasion that Super Fortune charged to the front and thereafter held off the challenge of Zac Kasa (Craig Grylls) to win by half a length.

Already a five-time winner from 11 starts, Super Fortune seemed to be off the boil in recent months and his last win was four months ago - in March.

Two unplaced runs followed before he showed a glimpse of his old form by running second to Mr Fantastic in a $125,000 sprint over the 1,200m.

It wasn't the "cleanest" of runs and the racing stewards noted numerous incidents of bumping involving Super Fortune and some of the also-rans.

Still, it was a terrific run and a print of the finish had to be scrutinised before the judges awarded the race to Mr Fantastic.

If anything, Super Fortune would have come good from that outing and, with yesterday's trial serving to trim off the fat, I reckon trainer Tan had better be dressed to the nines the next time he saddles Super Fortune in a race.

After all, there will be photographers around the winner's enclosure.

Augustano was another name which would have gone into numerous notebooks as a horse to follow.

That, after he blitzed his rivals when winning Trial 5.Ridden by Vlad Duric, he was first out of the chute and never looked back.He had a comfortable lead when the field made the first turn on the far side and was three lengths clear at the 600m marker.

With 250m to travel it did look like he would win by the proverbial street.

But Duric didn't push his mount into overdrive. Still, he cruised in by almost five lengths from Sun General who "won the other race". Super Line took third. But it was all about Augustano who covered the 1,000m in 61.08sec.

Sparingly raced since his debut in June last year, the Lee Freedman-trained gelding has in his nine outings saluted on four occasions.

An out-and-out speedster, three of his four victories were from barrier to box. Expect the same at his next start.