Super Fortune shows off at trials

Super Fortune is horse going places. Far from the finished product and with just 10 races under his girth, he continues to impress.

Like he did on Tuesday morning at the trials.

Ridden by Olivier Placais, Super Fortune jumped away cleanly and soon settled down in the slipstream of the leader Eye Guy, the mount of Ryan Curatolo.

Seemingly in no hurry, it was only at the top of the straight that he began to eat into Eye Guy's lead.

With 250m to travel, Placais made his move. Eye Guy had no answer and at the 200m mark Super Fortune began to draw away.

The son of Mossman would eventually finish 41/4 lengths ahead of Curatolo's mount and 71/2 in front of third-placed Black Mamba. He would clock 61.50sec for the 1,000m trip.

Beaten rather comprehensively in last month's Lion City Cup and in the JBBA Rocket Man Sprint a month earlier, Super Fortune was a popular winner in a Kranji Stakes A race in March.

Indeed, trainer Alwin Tan has been rather patient with his charge and has raced him sparingly this season.

So it is, the records show Super Fortune having had just four outings since Jan 26 when he finished second to Solaris Spectrum in yet another KS "A" sprint over the 1,200m.

Here's food for thought. The last time Super Fortune won a trial, he went on to win at his next race start. So make him your banker when he next goes to the races.

Another one to really keep an eye on is Noah From Goa. The chestnut gelding dominated the second trial of the morning, leading from go to whoa while running the 1,000m in 60.98sec.

Well schooled in the ways of racing, the son of Tiger Ridge certainly knows where the winning post is, having won five from seven races in South Africa.

Four of those wins were over the 1,400m on tracks rated good.

At the trials on Tuesday, Noah From Goa - who was having a blinkers test - did everything right. Ridden by Nooresh Juglall, he cleared the chute smartly to lead the field to that first turn on the far side.

He was never headed. Straightening up for the run home, Noah From Goa was a length and a half ahead of Coup Bradman (R Zawari) and Star Emperor (S John).

That was as close as they would get to the five-year-old.

Turning on the style he drew further and further away from the chasing duo and, at the post he had put eight lengths between himself and Star Emperor who had edged past Coup Bradman to claim the runner-up spot.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, Noah From Goa raced five times at Meydan in Dubai where he cashed in cheques for finishing second once and third on two occasions.

His last outing at Meydan, before flying out to Kranji, was in February when he finished third in a race over the mile.

Noah From Goa has been given a rating of 99 - which puts him smack dab among the creme de la creme at Kranji.

Watch him when he makes his Singapore debut. He is exciting as they come.