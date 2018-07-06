Super Fortune up to the task

You've got to respect the opposition. But Super Fortune is a real trouper. Always ready to excite, he's got five wins to prove it.

Or rather, make that two unplaced outings from 10 starts - and those were in tough races like the Lion City Cup and the Rocket Man Sprint.

That's a pretty solid resume and the beauty of it all is, he's not done yet. Indeed, I reckon he's looking at another victory in Race 6 today - and there's nothing the others can do about it.

Sure, there's Aramco who will jump for John Powell from Gate 7.

And the very exciting Kranji newcomer Noah From Goa who has been working up a storm at the trials and on the training track.

But to take down the Alwin Tan-trained Super Fortune is something else. Jockey Olivier Placais will again be in the saddle - but we all know he won't trade that seat for anything else at Kranji.

Then there's that thing about the gate. Super Fortune's drawn "2" which is as good as it can get.

And, of course, there's the trip. The race is over 1,200m which is Super Fortune's caper. That's where he's most lethal and he's won five over the sprint.

Indeed, the last time he won over the distance, he did it in 1:09.10sec.

I think enough's said. Come Race 6 and , if you watch racing the time honoured way, keep those binoculars peeled on the No. 6 horse.

Or rather, watch the jockey on the No. 6 horse.

For sure, there will be no economy in effort from the Frenchman as he drives Super Fortune to that sixth career win.