Super Invincible one to beat

Super Invincible in his comprehensive trial victory on Aug 18. He is in top condition for tomorrow's Race 11.

Super Invincible should be third-time lucky in the final of 11 races at Kranji tomorrow.

The Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is a nice progressive galloper who should have benefited a lot from his two starts at Kranji.

In Australia, where he raced as Asateer, the bay/brown gelding proved to be ultra consistent. From six starts, he had two wins over 1,000m and three seconds from 1,000m to 1,100m.

After winning both his Kranji trials, Super Invincible debuted as the hot $7 favourite in the Class 4 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,100m on July 26.

But, after going with the pace, he petered out to finish ninth to Lim's Passion under champion jockey Vlad Duric. He lost by 51/4 lengths.

The day's Stipendiary Stewards' report stated that the horse returned with an irregular heart rhythm.

A slight break followed. Super Invincible then showed nothing amiss by winning his trial again.

It was an impressive victory by 31/2 lengths in a swift 59.73sec for the Poly 1,000m.

Punters went to town with him again in another Class 4 race over the Poly 1,000m on Sept 5, forgetting about his "heart" problem.

Reigning champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok was nominated for his 2kg claim to 57kg.

This time, the gelding set a merry chase, after jumping inwards and bumping another runner.

He travelled very well and was shouted the winner until the promising Moongate Star got up in the dying stages to beat him by half a length.

The winning time was pretty fast, 58.47sec.

Super Invincible has thrived further since that run. He has been catching the trackwatchers' attention with his speed and fluid action.

Freedman has found another 1,000m scurry for his charge tomorrow. With the field looking weaker than the previous run, he should be hard to beat.

Freedman has named his apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman for the ride to again bank on the 2kg claim to bring the weight down to 57kg.

Drawn wide, Super Invincible will have to break fast and motor to the front to cross in. If he does that, he will be hard to catch on his form.