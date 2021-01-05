Super Invincible too speedy

The Ruan Maia-ridden Super Invincible staving off Watch Out Boss to clock a class record at Kranji on Sunday.

From the opening bell, Super Invincible was the hot favourite in Sunday's Class 3 race over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack - and he ran like one.

Never at any stage did he give his supporters, who backed him to $11 for a win, any anxious moments.

It was a good ride by Brazilian hotshot Ruan Maia, who jumped his mount swiftly and made it every post a winning one - by 11/2 lengths from the fast-finishing Watch Out Boss, the mount of jockey Benny Woodworth.

Not only did he win impressively, but the Lee Freedman-trained and Joy N Happiness Stable-owned speedster also set a class record - 57.73sec, bettering Skywalk's 57.92sec.

It was just .03sec outside the course record set by 2017 Polytrack champion Nova Swiss.

It was the drop back to his pet 1,000m scamper that produced his second win from five Kranji starts.

However, Freedman, who is relinquishing his licence to train in the Gold Coast in March, has not ruled out a step-up back to longer distances one day.

The four-year-old bay/brown Australian-bred bombed as the $7 favourite in his debut, which was over the Poly 1,100m on July 26 last year.

Excuses?

It was found that he returned with an irregular heart rhythm.

Going over the Poly 1,000m 11/2 months later, he led but found no answer to Moongate Star's stronger finish. He went down by only half a length.

Then came the first win over the Poly 1,000m on Oct 3 - by 11/4 lengths from Mister Dynamo in 58.86sec in Class 4.

Last start on Nov 7, he was tried over the Poly 1,200m and was found out again.

But it was not a bad effort, as he still ran second - 11/4 lengths behind Churchill.

So, back to the scamper on Sunday, Super Invincible came through with flying colours again.

Vying for his favourite leading role after jumping from the middle lane in the field of 12, he was soon off and gone under the able Maia. The race was won a long way out.

Super Invincible was the middle leg of Maia's treble.

He also scored on Per Incrown and Surpass Natural, both trained by Jerome Tan.

"He's a very brilliant young sprinter. At his last start over 1,200m, he still ran very well," said Freedman, of his speed demon.

"At his first start, he was taken on and it was a race best forgotten. He has bounced back since, and it's great for the owners, who also race Super Dynasty, who just won the (Group 3) Colonial Chief Stakes (1,600m) a few weeks ago.

"Whether he can run 1,100m, time will tell. But he ran a good time today. He went hard early and he was racing away from them.

"Ruan is also a great Polytrack rider. When you're a confident jockey riding with your tail up, the horse just tends to run for you."

The Brazilian might not fully grasp the English language, but he will most certainly get the gist of that expression.

With four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric serving a two-day suspension, he is certainly making the most of his opportunities.

"It's a very good start to the year. I knew I had a few good rides today, I'm just doing my best and things have gone well," said Maia, who was champion jockey in his last two seasons in Macau, before shifting to Singapore last year and losing by just three winners to Duric for the title.

"This horse Super Invincible is a very fast horse. I had him leading comfortably over that distance and controlling in front.

"He finished very strongly."

Super Invincible has taken his prize money to about $90,000 for his connections.