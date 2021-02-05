Super looks Invincible in Race 9

Last-start winner Super Invincible (No. 5) can lead all the way in the penultimate race on Sunday.

Super Invincible may be in a strong Class 2 race with his rise in grade in the penultimate event at Kranji on Sunday, but he will most likely kick off as the favourite just the same.

There is plenty to like about the Andre Lim-owned Joy N Happiness Stable's four-year -old Australian-bred.

You take special note when a top-form horse with an in-form partnership is carrying no weight on his back.

Furthermore, he is a jump-and-run type and he could be hard to catch from the get-go.

And, if there is anything to lend credence to the handsome bay/brown gelding's chances, it is what his trainer, the outgoing Lee Freedman, said after his double with My Big Boss and Augustano a week earlier.

"I wanted to come to the races today, but I couldn't make it in the end. I'll definitely be at the races next Sunday, as I need to be there for Andre Lim who has got Super Invincible running," he was reported as saying.

Well, I take this as a very positive and optimistic statement - one which speaks volumes of Super Invincible's chances.

The Australian Hall of Famer, who is second on the Kranji trainers' log with four winners, is going back to continue his training career at the Gold Coast next month.

Super Invincible is one of his three runners on Sunday.

He also has Sun Holiday in Race 6 and Amore Amore in the last of 10 races.

But both just appear to have ordinary chances.

Like My Big Boss and Augustano, the top-form Super Invincible will be ridden by Freedman's promising protege Iskandar Rosman.

The Malaysian apprentice jockey can probably claim his full 3kg allowance to ride his top-form mount at just 47kg. That is the best winning advantage. He will take a lot of catching, especially with a soft lead.

Super Invincible has been going from strength to strength after his debut failure with an irregular heart rhythm.

His record reads: 2-1-2-1 .

If you have seen his 600m hit-out on Tuesday morning, you will be convinced he will be hard to beat with nothing on his back with a rider in form aboard.