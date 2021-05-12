Super Winner is on a hat-trick hunt

Top rookie Jerry Chau can take the opener on the Douglas Whyte-trained Valiant Elegance.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 VALIANT ELEGANCE should roll forward and take catching. The apprentice Jerry Chau and trainer Douglas Whyte combination has been in strong form.

9 THE ABRAXAS steps out from Gate 1 with Zac Purton engaged. Suspect he has found a suitable race and could prove a danger to Valiant Elegance.

12 KA YING BRILLIANCE slots in light and gets his chance from Gate 4.

5 JADE THEATRE is next best.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

7 FAIRY FLOSS is in a rich vein of form with two wins from his last four starts. His recent trial on the dirt suggests that he is ready to score again.

12 PROUD SKY is racing well. He gets his chance with no weight on his back from a good draw.

11 FORTUNE PATROL is consistent in his spot. He will need every metre of the 1,800m of the race.

2 AEROSONIC steps onto the dirt for the first time. The booking of the season's leading jockey Joao Moreira bears close watching.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 WINNER METHOD is unbeaten in three runs. He is a top talent on the rise who appears awfully hard to beat again in Class 3, despite the heavy weight he has to lug.

4 CARROLL STREET is a worthy challenger. He is coming off a strong win down the straight. Chau's 5lb (2.27kg) claim holds him in good stead.

5 UTOPIA LIFE is consistent, especially down the straight.

3 METRO WARRIOR falls into the same category. He can test this bunch.

RACE 4 (1,2000M)

2 STRIKING MR C can roll forward and take some catching, just as he has done in the past. The inside gate favours his racing pattern.

6 HAPPY TANGO won well over this course and distance last start. He remains in Class 4 which suits. He is another who should be close to the pace from the good gate.

10 DEMONS ROCK is competitive in his spot on the dirt. It would not surprise to see him run on for some prize money.

4 DIVINE ERA is lightly raced. He has trialled well on the dirt previously, so a sharply improved run is expected.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 INFINITE POWER closed in for a narrow fourth last start at his first attempt on the dirt under race conditions. He has taken a liking to the surface and, with that experience under his belt, he is the one to beat, especially with Purton engaged.

5 GALLANT LEGACY gets a handy 5lb claim from Chau. Suspect he will roll forward and try to make all the running, just as he did two starts ago.

4 HANDSOME REBEL is favoured from Gate 4. Moreira takes the reins and he commands respect.

9 LITTLE THUNDER is next best as a winner over the course and distance two starts ago. He can finish thereabouts.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

7 GOLD COMET has proven his worth on the dirt with a pair of top-two finishes from four starts on the surface. Moreira takes the reins and, from Gate 1, he gets his chance to score.

8 COOLCELEB has drawn well and is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He can figure with the right run close to the speed.

5 BLOTTING PAPER could take some catching from the front. He willl look the winner at some stage.

4 LADY FIRST is next best.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

9 SUPER WINNER is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He steps up in grade but he will roll forward to get every chance with a light weight. He rates as the one to beat.

1 SPEND turned his form around to grab third last start. This is the right race and he looks capable of taking another step forward.

11 EVERYONE'S DELIGHT slots in light and is favoured from Gate 4.

4 STAR PERFORMANCE gets the services of Purton. He does not win out of turn but he is showing signs that a long-awaited second win is nearing.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 SKY SHOW narrowly missed over the course and distance two starts ago. He can bounce back returning to the dirt, especially from the inside gate with a light weight.

9 GOLFMAN STAR needs to offset the awkward gate but gets the services of Purton, which suits.

5 MAN STAR has drawn well and should not be too far away.

2 CALIFORNIA CONCORD is looking to snap two consecutive runner-up efforts. With Moreira opting to ride, he deserves respect.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB