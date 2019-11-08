Supermax, Inferno look good

Supermax is due for an early win, while Inferno is set to keep his unbeaten record intact.

The duo are the top bets at Kranji tonight and on Sunday respectively.

Supermax has notched two seconds from three starts and his 11th placing in the middle leg should be ignored.

Not only was the Daniel Meagher-trained colt facing the dreaded second-run syndrome, but his rider was also was nearly unseated in that Restricted Maiden event.

Supermax is meeting what looks like a mediocre lot in tonight's Open Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,000m dash.

He is the only form horse among the raced ones. Four others are newbies who didn't really impress in their trials. On paper, Supermax should win.

Although Inferno is contesting against top horses oozing with form, he looks the extraordinary one among them.

From the way he powered home to his three wins from three starts, trainer Cliff Brown seems to have uncovered a worthy replacement for his champion Debt Collector, who has been sent to Australia to continue racing.

Also owned by Debt Collector's connections, Barree Stable, Inferno possesses the same traits as the former Horse of the Year.

Lacking early pace, he makes up with a scintillating finish.

All his rivals in Sunday's Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes, bar one, are winners, but Inferno looks the classiest of the all.