Supersonicsurprise all fired up

He may be seven, going on eight, but Supersonicsurprise can still raise a swift gallop.

To me, the Alwin Tan-trained chestnut Australian-bred was the star worker at Kranji yesterday morning.

The sleek gelding caught the eye by working with gusto over 600m on the Polytrack in 34.3sec, one of the fastest gallops of the morning.

The horse was so full of running that his rider allowed him to stride along until the end of the backstretch. Yet, the horse pulled up wanting more.

A seasoned galloper, already with nine wins and 14 placings from 64 starts , Supersonicsurprise showed he was still far from over the hill last time out.

He showed a return to form with a nice second behind Super Six in a 1,100m Polytrack race on May 3.

After tracking Bahama Mama, he was left in front on straightening when the leader caved in. Super Six swooped up on the outside.

It would have been better if someone had led him a bit longer in the straight, so that he could execute his finish to better effect,instead of having to throw in his all against Super Six all the way to the winning post.

He is in a winnable Class 4 race over the Poly 1,200m on Sunday and gets in with only 53kg on his back.

Two other horses that impressed were Yulong Express and newcomer Vulcan, but both are engaged in the same race on Friday, the Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,200m.

Prepared by champion trainer Lee Freedman, Yulong Express had jockey Ben Thompson aboard when he sizzled over 600m in 34.8. Placed in all three Kranji starts, Yulong Express already did a winning gallop last week but failed to get a berth . He was an emergency acceptor.

Ridden by John Powell, the Shane Baertschiger-trained Vulcan had last-start winner Athetica (M Kellady) for company.

Vulcan has had two trials, finishing second in his first and winning his second.

It was quite misty yesterday morning on Track 6, making it a bit hard to clock some of the horses.