Superstar mare Enable retired

Record-breaking mare Enable has been retired from racing, a week after coming up short in her bid to win a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The six-year-old, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, won a record-breaking third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

But, after finishing second at the Arc in Paris last year, she could only manage sixth place last Sunday, with wet conditions hampering her chances.

A potential swansong on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday had been mooted. But a statement from Saudi Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte operation confirmed that her career was over.

In a 19-race career, spanning five seasons, she won 15 times, including 11 at Group 1 level, for record earnings for a European-trained horse of £10.7 million (S$18.9 million).

Juddmonte said Enable would begin a breeding career next year and her first partner would be leading stallion Kingman.

Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said the horse had "brought so much joy to everyone who has been involved with her. In her, Frankie found a willing partner to execute her ability on the racecourse," he said.