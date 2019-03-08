Support Baertschiger's pair

Lanky Australian Shane Baertschiger aka Stretch at Kranji looks the trainer to follow tonight and on Sunday, as far as best bets are concerned.

There's a lot to like about two of his runners - last-start winner Mikki Joy and I'm Incredible.

A late arrival in Singapore, Mikki Joy made his local debut only as a seven-year-old, after arriving from the Land of the Rising Sun with five wins from 18 starts.

The bay son of the much sought-after stallion Deep Impact impressed by winning one of his trials at Kranji but made just a modest debut on Jan 13. In that 1,200m race, he beat only one home but was not really that far from the winner, Baffert. By the way, he cast a plate in the race.

That run and the step-up to 1,600m at his next start turned him into a fluent winner. Well up this time, he produced a top run in the straight to beat Star Jack by 11/4 lengths in a smart 1min 34.96sec. It was evident he relished the distance. Horses develop stamina with age, anyway.

Although it appears a jump from Kranji Stakes B to Class 2 in Race 4 tonight, Mikki Joy should go on with it.

He has improved tremendously, judging by his trial victory last week, and the horse he beat was Baffert. That was only 1,000m, so it spoke volumes of his condition.

I'm Incredible has yet to run a bad race from five starts, which yielded a win, a second and two fourths.

Like Mikki Joy, the chestnut four-year-old was a trial winner who picked up from his debut effort - a fourth over 1,000m on the Polytrack on Oct 19 - to beat Cru Bourgeois by 1/2 length over 1,200m on turf on Nov 18.

Since then, Baertschiger has stepped up in distance for his charge, who ran second - beaten a length - over 1,400m on Jan 11. His conqueror, Glasgow, has franked the form by winning again last week.

In his latest outing, I'm Incredible was tested over 1,600m - the same trip as Sunday's - and he ran on well to finish fourth behind Super Dynasty, who ran fourth behind Glasgow last week.

With that experience, I'm Incredible is in a better position to run the 1,600m, for sure. He looks fighting fit.