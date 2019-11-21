Support Duke Of York

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(6) SHANE needed his last outing and is bred for this distance. He should make a bold bid.

(1) TURF MASTER stays well and could prove hard to catch.

(2) BRAVE DETAIL, (3) VOODOO, (7) WHIPPING BOY, (8) DEAL ME IN and (10) CALLTOTHEBAR are looking for minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) DUKE OF YORK has been in the money in all four starts. His consistency can be rewarded.

(3) CRANK IT UP is improving and is a strong stable back-up.

(10) LEPRECHAUN races as a gelding now and could improve heaps.

(11) ORPHELIN NOIR wasn't disgraced on debut and the form has been franked.

(15) VASEEM found problems last start but could win being fresh.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Johan van Vuuren has four runners and anyone could win.

(16) SUPREME WIN showed inexperience on debut and gets the nod.

(14) DIFFERENT LIGHT is running well and should be thereabouts again.

(5) MAGNIFICUS and (4) GLADSTONE could feature.

(15) LADY SCARLETINA did well in both starts and should be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) SINGLE RED ROSE has been in the money in all five starts and, if no first-timer finds strong money, should be hard to oppose.

(1) OCEANS PRIDE has done better with blinkers and could get into the money.

(4) TARTAN DANCER could earn being fresh.

Watch newcomers, especially (15) THAT'S JUST FINE and (16) WYLIE WENCH.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) MASAAQAAT has been threatening and should get her just reward.

(9) COSMIC RAY is improving with racing and should challenge.

(14) ROCK YOU wasn't disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(4) ARABELLA QUEEN should be having her peak run and could get into the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) TOKYO DRIFT is holding form and should be involved in the finish.

(11) NORLAND is back to best and should be right there.

Ignore (10) CATEGORY FOUR'S last run. He could turn it around with (5) MOVIE MAGIC on 2kg better terms.

(4) LAZARUS TREE could get into the mix with a 4kg claim.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) HAWWAAM did everything right in a sprint prep last time out. If he behaves again, he should show his class.

However, he takes on classy (2) CIRILLO who comes off a rest and will take any advantage of a relapse in his behaviour.

(3) ZOUAVES and (4) CAPTAIN ALDO is back over a preferred distance and is looking for minor money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Recent debut winner (15) LAND OF RUBIES could improve more and follow up.

(9) GOLDEN SPIRAL is a form runner and should again give a good account.

(1) SCENT OF EVENING has a hefty weight but needed her last run and could feature.+

(8) SEATTLE TANGO, (4) SWEPT OFF MY FEETand (5) ZULU DAWN warrant inclusion in all bets.