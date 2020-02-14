Support Mig Pierro, Afalonhro

Afalonhro scoring by 51/2 lengths second-up on Jan 1. He should win again in Race 4 at Kranji tomorrow against a beatable Class 4 lot.

Tonight, racegoers will have to wait until the last of nine events to take the plunge and a little earlier tomorrow - in Race 4.

Mig Pierro and Afalonhro, both impressive second-up winners, are in winnable Class 4 races tonight and tomorrow respectively. Both have been consistent.

Trained by Jerome Tan, Mig Pierro has had three starts for a win, a second and a fourth.

The Mark Walker-trained Afalonhro also raced three times at Kranji for a win, a second and a third.

Mig Pierro tried to make all the running last start on Dec 6, but faded to finish fourth to Catch The Tiger over the Polytrack 1,200m.

But he was onlyabout three lengths behind the winner and he was found to have cast a plate after the race.

Before that, he stepped up on his debut second to score over the Poly 1,200m - tonight's course and distance.

The five-year-old Australian-bred is reunited with his winning jockey, Marc Lerner. He had John Powell astride last start.

Mig Pierro is drawn favourably in Gate 6. Like his three previous runs, he is still racing in Class 4. That's a plus.

Afalonhro also thrived on his debut second to win over the Polytrack 1,200m, beating Geb Warrior by 51/2 lengths in Open Maiden.

Last time out on Jan 26, the four-year-old Australian-bred competed in a Novice event over 1,200m.

In the rear early, he warmed up late to finish third behind the promising Mr Malek, who clocked 1min 09.51sec. Afalonhro finished 31/2 lengths behind.

Tomorrow's extra 200m will certainly be to his liking.

Although he is drawn widest in the field of 12, Walker has added the blinkers to perk up his charge. He'll be flying home.