Support Mister Vargus

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) MAJOR ATTRACTION ran a close-up second last two starts over sprints. With further progress, he is expected to step up 200m and is the one to beat despite the wide draw.

Newcomers (11) TWICETHEQUALITY and (4) IN A HUFF could pose a threat. Watch the betting for clues.

(5) KAROO WINTER and (9) RIVER CAFE will come on with experience and also likely to improve over this distance.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) FRENCH FLING is a consistent maiden. His claimer takes 4kg off and conditions suit.

(1) CAPTAIN'S FLO ran in feature races before her close-up second in a similar contest last start. She should go close.

(2) LA QUINTA has not been seen since but could be anything.

(6) LADY CATHERINE has track experience. She is capable of doing better than her disappointing last-start run.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Lightly raced (1) CAPE TO RIO is maturing and has lots more scope for improvement.

The consistent (3) WHAT A JEWEL won't be far off.

(2) ROSEMARY MEADOW finished a career-best third over this trip last start. She will be a factor with improvement.

(7) PEANUT BUTTER is fit.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) KAMPALA CAMPARI is better over further but is well in under the conditions.

(2) SACRED ARROW is distance-suited and should improve on comeback sprint.

(3) READY STEADY GO is versatile and consistent.

(5) ORAKAL is coming to hand and is just carrying 52.5kg.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) PINK FLOYD is in good form. Stayed on for second over 1,200m last time out. Conditions suit.

(1) MIDNIGHT BADGER was runner-up in both post-maiden outings, including a narrow defeat in a similar contest on handicap in debut. Should be there.

(10) CYBER LAW is a consistent performer at this level although drawn wide. Warrants respect with 4kg off.

(7) TAMBORA and (11) BRANDENBURG are weighted to run well.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

The consistent (2) MISTER VARGUS has solid recent form and a good record in similar grade. The one to beat.

(3) APOLLO ACE is winless in six attempts at this track but is 2.5kg better off for 2.45-length difference. The main danger.

(1) WHAT A WINNER and (7) AL BRAGGA are entirely different propositions over this distance. They warrant respect.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) AL WAHED is a last-start winner over this track and trip. A winning hope with a 4kg claimer.

(6) FIRE WALKER and (8) DESTRUCTION BOY are consistent at this level.

(1) IKEBANA showed speed before tiring under a light weight over track and trip last start. Entitled to improvement.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) ATTORNEY GENERAL makes a belated reappearance after encouraging debut fifth over 1,400m. He's closely matched with (2) NIXON on that meeting but likely to get the better with the 4kg claim.

(3) ELUSIVE TANGO finished ahead of that pair last time out. Another to consider.

Newcomer (12) MAGNUM FIRE is bred to be useful.