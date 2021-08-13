Support Princess Zena

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) STEPITUPBABY tends not to finish off a race but, in a low- quality event as this, she may keep going.

(1) RUBY WOO has improved with blinkers and could deliver her best performance.

(3) PEARL OF AFRICA was not beaten far last time. Must be considered.

(8) OVERJOYED disappointed last time but has had only the three starts, so is capable of vast improvement.

(4) CUT GLASS and (7) ANGEL OF TIME also have a winning chance.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) ON YOUR MARKS may have lacked fitness last time and was very disappointing. He is capable of much better and could recoup losses.

(2) HIKARU was run out of it only late last time. He should improve and fight out the finish again.

Stable companion (3) GRACE FROM ABOVE should prefer this longer distance to his local debut and could make vast improvement.

(9) QUEEN LOUISE will give them something to catch.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BUMRAH is unreliable but was not disgraced last time and has Warren Kennedy astride.

Stable companion (2) STAR EFFECT will prefer it back on the turf and has a winning chance. But he is a difficult horse to win with.

(5) MARSH MARIGOLD has been doing well since blinkers were fitted and should be right there at the finish again.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

There was not much between a number of these runners when they finished in a heap behind (4) PRINCESS ZENA. The Alan Greeff-trained filly has improved and has every chance of completing the hat-trick.

Stable companion (2) QUE COSAS runs well for jockey Greg Cheyne and could be the biggest threat.

(1) CATCH THE CAT, (5) GALLIC GIRL and (10) BRIDESMAID BLUES were not far behind last time and are better off at the weights with Princess Zena.

(3) PEARL DANCER and (6) TAKE CONTROL are coming here with confidence after solid maiden wins.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) NORFOLK PINE found it tough in a better race than this last time. Deserves respect.

(2) AMERICAN LANDING has been dropping in the ratings and did better last time. This course and distance suits him.

(4) SILVER TIARA will do a lot better than what she did last start.

(9) DANILO and (3) INDY GO are in with a chance.

(8) GREEK FIRE was full of running when winning on local debut. He has not run to that level since but can score if at his best.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) CAIRON made it back to back last Friday. Aiming for hat-trick.

(6) BOLD STRIKE is not an easy horse to win with but has the ability to win a race like this.

(5) CHARLIE MCCREEVY's best form has been on the Polytrack but maybe his trainer knows something we do not.

(1) ALASKAN FATE has disappointed in her last two starts but is clearly capable of doing better.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) BOLD DIVA may not have liked the soft going in her last two starts. She can do a lot better, having her first start for trainer Gavin Smith.

(4) VIRTUOSA beat a stronger field than this in her penultimate start. But, on either side of that win, she ran poorly.

(6) RUN FLORIST RUN was unlucky not to win her last start. Deserves another chance.

(7) APACHE DREAM and (8) PALACE QUEEN are coming off solid wins. Must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) HONEY PIE has not won for some time but does have a winning chance, having her first run for trainer Smith.

(2) PARIS OPERA continues to hold her form well. She should fight out the finish again.

(4) TEVYE has been consistent and could finish in the money.

(5) RAZOR RED did well to win on debut and can follow up if showing that level of form.

(7) GLOBAL DESIGN is better than his last run would suggest.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) FOREST FIELD picked up a massive penalty for her last good run and may battle to confirm that level of performance.

(9) POT SOX was full of running when scoring last time and can follow up.

(4) BAD HABIT did not show her best side on the Polytrack last time. She could do better back on the grass.

(5) INTREPID TRAVELLER is probably better on the Polytrack but might earn some minor money.