Support Rebel's Champ

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) LOVE LIES could prove to be the best of them.

(3) HURRICANE HEDLEY is improving nicely. Should be thereabouts at the business end of things.

(13) COURTNEY LEIGH could feature in the finish.

(1) PAW PATROL has been refitted with blinkers and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(6) SEA WAYS gave ground in all three races and finished off strongly. Could get up late at this track and win.

(2) LOCAL KNOWLEDGE should run a genuine race from pole position. He is the big danger.

(1) QUATTRO PASSI has been running good races. Has been finishing close-up. Should not be far off again.

(7) ENRICO CECCHETTI can be considered. Best to watch the market moves.

(5) SECRETS OF MAYA has a shout if he confirms his last effort.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(10) ONLY THE BRAVE has a good barrier position. If in the mood, could open her account.

(13) TINDERS CHOICE was not disgraced on debut. Would have come on heaps.

(7) MYNAGE had breathing problems in her last two starts. A rest could get her back on track.

(9) MAKE A PENNY, (1) EXTRAVERT and (8) LHASA START can be included in your shortlist.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(7) WHIPPING BOY and (8) GOLDEN DUKE were runners-up in their last two runs. They are looking to go one better. Despite a worse draw, the former gets the nod.

(9) RAMCHANDANI ROAD could pop up. Look for improvement.

(6) STOP FOR NOTHING never recovered from a slow start last time. Will want to make amends.

(1) KINGS ARCHER has found form and could get into the mix.

(3) BALLON D'OR has a chance if repeats his last run.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) MIND READER and (3) CLAREMORRIS fought it out last time. The latter was second best. The 1kg difference could make it even closer between the two stablemates.

(6) SPEECHMAKER was a further two lengths behind but is 3kg better off.

(2) MAY QUEEN was a deserving maiden winner last time. Could go on.

(4) FLORENCE, (5) DIAMONDS 'N DUST and (8) NYMERIA could make the frame. They are candidates for the exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) REBEL'S CHAMP ran a muddling race in his second run after a rest. But he runs well at this course and the trip.

(3) AMERICAN HUSTLE and (5) CHIEF OF STATE are from the same yard and both are capable.

(1) RIVARINE is best over the minimum trip. Respect.

(6) ORAVAR could make it interesting.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) KEEP SMILING is well in under the conditions, but may not be as fit as stable companion (3) INVISIBLE, who hurt her mouth last time.

(8) AFTERNOON TEA was not disgraced in her last two runs. If she settles early, she will find the finish.

(7) LOUIS GEM won when not seriously fancied on debut. Could come on heaps.

(6) LET THERE BE LIGHT toyed with her field when opening her account. Could improve more.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) NAFOORAH won well last week and will carry more weight. He has a task on his hands but could win this.

(2) LEOPOLD was slow to start last time and may have made his move too early. Respect.

(4) CORNISH POMODORO races as a gelding now after a rest. He has ability and could win fresh.

(5) INDY GO is never far behind. Should run an honest race.

(3) HELLOFARIDE, (1) PACK LEADER and (8) IMPERIAL MASTER could get into the mix.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(4) ROCK YOU is having her second run after a layoff. Could just be short a run. If at her best, she can beat this lot.

(3) LEAGUE OF HER OWN finished ahead of (2) JACKO BOY and (8) TARTAN DANCER last time and could confirm the form.

(6) SACRED LOTUS is in form. Could go in again.