Support Sacred Croix in Race 7

Sacred Croix (No. 10) gets in light over his ideal 1,600m trip.

Sacred Croix has been in sizzling form since he resumed from a brief spell, with his three races yielding a running double on turf and a pleasing last-start third on the Polytrack .

With his recent back-to-back winning rider, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin, back on board and carrying a light load tomorrow, he is a good each-way proposition in Race 7.

There may be some top names in the Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m on turf, but the Group winners like Mr Clint, I'm Incredible and Makanani are a little off-form. If they bounce back to their best, they could pose as the biggest threats.

Trained by three-time champion Mark Walker, Sacred Croix went for a near two-month rest after finishing 11th to Big Hearted in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on turf.

That freshening-up did him a world of good.

The six-year-old New Zealand-bred bounced back on Jan 16 by coming from midfield to claim a Class 3 race over 1,200m on turf easily by 21/4 lengths with 54.5kg, after Hakim's 3kg claim.

He then defied a double promotion to Class 1 four weeks later. The postage-stamp weight of 47.5kg and a 10-out-of-10 ride by Hakim saw him charging up to score by 11/4 lengths over 1,400m on turf. In fact, four of his other victories were also on that surface, once over tomorrow's 1,600m trip.

Last start on March 6, he was tried over the Polytrack 1,600m with 4kg-claiming first-season rookie Jerlyn Seow astride and finished third after a slow start. He was beaten by only 11/4 lengths, carrying 53kg.

Tomorrow, he will shoulder just 51kg after Hakim's 3kg allowance and that is probably his best winning advantage.

On the way he has been revving up late, it is evident he needs a longer trip, so the step-up to 1,600m will stand him in good stead.