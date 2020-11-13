Support Second Base

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(12) SEA VIRESCENT and (10) DESERT BOY are coming off good debut runs. Both will improve with the experience.

(5) MARRAKECH has not been far behind in all nine races.

Respect money for the newbies.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(8) FLORENTINE was backed on debut but showed inexperience to finish second. With improvement, she is one to beat.

(12) SAY WHEN and (11) PINK COSMOS may be first-timers but could pose as big threats.

(9) OBLIGE can run a place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) ROYAL WULFF has been costly to follow but could get it right on his sixth attempt.

(8) COURTROOM MAGIC has finished close in both starts. Should get into the reckoning.

(10) HUMBLE TUNE found support on debut. Is sure to improve.

(11) SHAH AKBAR could threaten. He races fresh and should do better.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Trainer Corne Spies has five of the eight runners but (2) COCKNEY PRIDE is well in at the weights and has found her form.

(6) WHAT YOU ARE and (1) GOLDEN PHEASANT are running well. They can place.

(3) PURE STATE needed his first run as a gelding.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CIRILLO won both starts over this course and distance. Will be at peak fitness.

(5) RUNNING BRAVE has produced some quality performances. Cannot be underrated.

(2) ZOUAVES, (3) FROSTED GOLD and (4) APPROACH CONTROL have done well over this track and trip.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Three-year-olds (9) VERNICHEY (who raids from Durban), (11) ANNA CAPRI, (12) SLALOM QUEEN, as well as stable companions (4) SPRINGS OF CARMEL and (10) MIRACLE FLIGHT, are out to prove they are worthy challengers in this exciting race.

With so many speedsters around, it could go to four-year-old (2) TRUE TO LIFE, who has a powerful finish.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(10) VICTORIA PAIGE found problems last time but could make amends.

(11) SNOW PALACE ran a shocker last time but has blinkers back on. Could find her best form.

Expect a better run from (12) DANCE CLASS.

(2) ASTRIX gives them 3kg but is ready for the extra distance.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) SECOND BASE is not tackling a strong field. He will appreciate the extra distance. The one to beat.

(8) MAJOR RETURN showed marked improvement sporting blinkers and could win again.

(11) STREET FLYER is a solid veteran. Always a money chance.

(1) NEBRAAS is resuming from a lengthy layoff.

(3) ATOMIC BLONDE needed his last outing. Can improve.