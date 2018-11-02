Support winning duo

Last-start winners Siam Vipasiri and Richebourg are horses going places and it's prudent be loyal to them at Kranji tonight and on Sunday respectively.

Siam Vipasiri stepped up on two smart runs to score emphatically last time out on Oct 12. It was an epic performance as the Michael Clements-trained filly just went whoosh past Hugo to win by 31/4 lengths in 1min 10.79sec over the 1,200m on turf.

She carried 55.5kg in that Restricted Maiden event and will now shoulder only 51.5kg in tonight's Novice race over the same distance. She has also drawn a handy barrier 4 which should enhance her chances.

Close on Siam Vipasiri's heels will be the Steven Burridge-trained Mach, himself an impressive last-start winner, also over Hugo in 1min 10.73sec. He is also coming from Restricted Maiden to Novice with a 4kg relief in handicap to 53kg. He is drawn in gate 9.

Both horses are smart but I was more impressed by the way Siam Vipasiri accelerated to the winning post.

The Mark Walker-trained Richebourg demonstrated in both wins that he is heading for better things.

On both occasions, he excelled with his powerful burst - his first win by 41/4 lengths and looked to have a mammoth task in his second with so much catching up but he just shifted into another gear which mesmerised racegoers. Although he won both times with apprentice R Zawari astride, his connections have now engaged senior jockey Glen Boss for the task.