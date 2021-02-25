Supreme Dance has the right moves

1RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) SIREN OF GREECE needed her last run badly but should run a big race in this field, based on earlier form.

(2) RIZZOLI disappointed last time but should get into the money.

(3) GOT YOU is improving with racing and could run into money.

(8) RIVETING and

(5) ROSE WILLOW are others looking to take home cheques.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) SWEET SENSATION returned coughing in her last three runs. If all’s well, she could take the honours.

(4) CAPTAIN MORISCO meets Sweet Sensation on 3kg better terms for a length beating in December and could turn it around.

(5) AL SAKEET strolled in on debut and could be anything.

(3) SOUTHERN CHARM races before this. Watch how that goes.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) SUPREME DANCE showed inexperience in both his starts. If he has improved, he could be the one to beat.

(4) JET CAT found problems last time and shouldn’t be far off.

(1) LAZY GUY is improving but races before this – watch.

(3) FREEZING FAST,

(2) JUST AS RICH and

(5) CORAGEOUS CAPTAIN are looking for place money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) GOLDEN SPOON finished over two lengths ahead of

(11) FASINADA, but the latter was on debut and could turn it around.

(9) BAT OUT OF HELL finished a head in front of

(1) GOLDEN SPOON when both were on debut and all three have placed since.

(2) RUBY WOO is improving now and could get into the mix.

(10) BURMESE TIARA has potential and could go into those quartet bets.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(5) DON’T LOOK BACK reeled off three wins in succession and his last over this course and distance was by far his best. He looks the one to beat.

(3) CAPTAIN CHORUS won his only try this track and trip and could take advantage should the likely favourite fluff his lines.

(2) TOP SHOT,

(4) BARAK,

(8) FIFE and

(10) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS are capable of getting into the money.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) DR DOOLITTLE ran downfield in the Sea Cottage Stakes but drops in class here and could resume winning ways.

(5) AUGUST RAIN has a chance if he keeps up the gallop.

(4) PROSPECTOR could get into the action if settling early.

(3) OUR COYS is back over a preferred distance and must be respected.

(6) BEBOP can feature off a handy weight and

(2) WAR JEWEL cannot be ignored for money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) FOREVER LIGHT could finish off strongly if covered till late.

(5) BRAVO ONE is holding form and shouldn’t be far off.

(3) SUN GIANT and

(6) MANI TOBA fought it out at their last meeting. They could be at it again.

(8) UN DEUX TROIS should do a lot better here and could go into those quartet bets.

(1) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and

(11) PICCADILY SQUARE are in good enough condition and could make the frame.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) CONTRAIL claims 4kg and could make his presence felt in this company.

(2) SUPA MUFTI will be looking to play catch me if you can.

(12) PUCKER UP will appreciate a fast pace up front and can be supported.

(1) KAPAMA hasn’t been far back recently and should give an honest performance. He is definitely a candidate for those novelty bets.

Ipoh trackwork

YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1

Maestro 37.8.

Slow work: Emirates Warrior H. Second Chance H.

RACE 2

Slow work: Luck Happy H. Balboa H.

RACE 3

Slow work: King Warrior H.

RACE 4

Slow work: Yes Bossy H.

RACE 7

Slow work: Lucky Giant H.